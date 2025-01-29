Heathrow expansion could feature in government growth plans

The chancellor is expected to unveil a series of growth plans today that could create jobs and boost the UK economy by up to £78 billion.

The key announcement is expected to be on plans to support a third runway at Heathrow Airport, as well as a new rail link between Oxford and Cambridge that will create a “growth corridor” for research between the two universities.

A third announcement is expected around the redevelopment of Old Trafford in Manchester.

Rachel Reeves will say: “Britain is a country of huge potential. A country of strong communities, with local businesses at their heart.

“We are at the forefront of some of the most exciting developments in the world like artificial intelligence and life sciences. We have great companies based here delivering jobs and investment in Britain.”

She will add that “low growth is not our destiny… without a government that is on the side of working people. Willing to take the right decisions now to change our country’s course for the better.”

The Oxford-Cambridge rail link will be accompanied by investment in affordable housing, including a development near Cambridge of 4,500 new homes and associated community spaces and facilities.

The chancellor will also rubber-stamp a proposal to build a large-scale innovation hub in Cambridge City Centre.

Science minister Lord Patrick Vallance will add: “The UK has all the ingredients to replicate the success of Silicon Valley or the Boston Cluster but for too long has been constrained by short-termism and a lack of direction.

“This government’s Plan for Change will see an end to that defeatism. I look forward to working with local leaders to fulfil the Oxford-Cambridge corridor’s potential by building on its existing strengths in academia, life sciences, semiconductors, AI and green technology amongst others.

“Together we will build the infrastructure and partnerships needed to join up this region’s academia, investors and business so that we can boost growth, deliver innovations and create new jobs that improve all our lives.”

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, warned that the government’s growth policies would “need time, often many years, to take effect”.

“The government is right to focus on this and to start now. It may be their successors who reap the rewards,” he said.

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride accused the government of offering plans that were “hastily cobbled together”.

“The biggest barriers to growth in this country are Rachel Reeves, Keir Starmer, and their job-destroying Budget.

“Hastily cobbled together announcements of growth in the 2030s will do nothing to help the businesses cutting jobs right now.”

