Six steps to embedding a diversity and inclusion strategy

Diversity and inclusion survey Research finds that diversity and inclusion is firmly on the agenda for the majority of respondents. Just over half are undertaking diversity and inclusion initiatives, while a further third plan to introduce them.

1. Train people managers in diversity and inclusion

While coronavirus has created many employment challenges, employers must remain committed to achieving diversity and inclusion. It is not enough for employers to express their commitment to diversity and inclusion in their mission statements and policies. Employers must ensure that the concept is embedded in their organisations and that their equality, diversity and inclusion policies are implemented fully and reviewed regularly.Line managers are responsible for a wide range of matters including allocating work, setting goals and targets, conducting appraisals, managing performance, monitoring sickness absence and dealing with disciplinary and grievance issues. Unfair (and possibly discriminatory) treatment could occur when they are carrying out any of these functions. A working knowledge of discrimination law is crucial to the successful functioning of any organisation. It is also something that managers will need to draw on to help create and maintain an environment in which employees are treated fairly. Organisations should not assume that discrimination will not occur as long as everyone is treated the same. Employers may have to treat people differently to comply with the law.