Six steps to embedding a diversity and inclusion strategy

by Sheila Attwood
Having a diverse and inclusive workplace is important not only ethically but also for improving employee morale, boosting innovation and enhancing business success. We set out six practical steps that employers can take to embed diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Diversity and inclusion survey Research finds that diversity and inclusion is firmly on the agenda for the majority of respondents. Just over half are undertaking diversity and inclusion initiatives, while a further third plan to introduce them.

While coronavirus has created many employment challenges, employers must remain committed to achieving diversity and inclusion. It is not enough for employers to express their commitment to diversity and inclusion in their mission statements and policies. Employers must ensure that the concept is embedded in their organisations and that their equality, diversity and inclusion policies are implemented fully and reviewed regularly.

1. Train people managers in diversity and inclusion

Line managers are responsible for a wide range of matters including allocating work, setting goals and targets, conducting appraisals, managing performance, monitoring sickness absence and dealing with disciplinary and grievance issues. Unfair (and possibly discriminatory) treatment could occur when they are carrying out any of these functions. A working knowledge of discrimination law is crucial to the successful functioning of any organisation. It is also something that managers will need to draw on to help create and maintain an environment in which employees are treated fairly. Organisations should not assume that discrimination will not occur as long as everyone is treated the same. Employers may have to treat people differently to comply with the law.
Sheila Attwood is senior HR practice editorial team leader at XpertHR. She is responsible for the pay and reward content on XpertHR, including the pay settlement tracking service, and surveys and practical guidance on all aspects of day-to-day reward management. She has worked for XpertHR - and before that, IRS Employment Review - for 15 years. She regularly comments in the media about the level of increase in pay rates.

