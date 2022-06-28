Heathrow-based cabin crew set for 18% pay rise

Outsourced cabin crew who work on a contract with Scandinavian airline SAS Connect are to receive an 18% pay increase – well in excess of the current rate of inflation.

According to the Unite union, Heathrow-based cabin crew employed by third party CAE Crewing Services will receive a phased 18% pay rise over the next nine months, begining with an immediate uplift of 11%, followed by a 4% rise in November and a further 3% in March 2023. Overnight rates will also be increased.

The deal also includes the introduction of long service payments, awarding staff an additional 7% for every two years served, up to eight years in total. Long service payments will be backdated.

All staff will also receive a one-off £1,200 summer bonus.

Unite said senior cabin crew members with 48 months’ service will see their wages immediately increase by £4,789.91. More junior cabin crew members who have served the same amount of time see a £4,019.35 pay increase.

CAE Crewing Services employees on the SAS Connect contract at Heathrow saw their pay slashed by 10% during the pandemic, the union claimed. This new deal makes up for the shortfall in their salaries, plus offers them more to help mitigate the rising cost of living.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “I strongly advise other aviation employers, including British Airways, to take note.

“Without across the board, drastic improvements to the poor wages and working conditions within this sector, the staff shortages driving the chaos at airports will continue.”

CAE Crewing Services has been contacted for comment.

Last week, British Airways check-in staff at Heathrow voted 94.7% in favour of strike action as a result of the airline restoring managements’ pay following cuts during the pandemic, but refusing to reinstate wages for check-in workers.

HR jobs in the Aviation sector on Personnel Today



Browse more HR jobs in the Aviation sector