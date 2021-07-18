Equality & diversityFinancial servicesGenderGender pay gap

Finance must take on ‘tougher challenges’ to boost female representation

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Aviva CEO, Amanda Blanc
Image: Aviva
Aviva CEO, Amanda Blanc
Image: Aviva

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The number of women on executive committees and boards in UK finance firms has grown significantly over the past five years, but there is still some work to be done, according to research. In the five years’ since HM Treasury launched its Women in Finance Charter, female representation on executive committees across more than 200 financial services firms rose from 14% to 22%, and from 23% to 32% on boards. Representation was even higher among the firms that signed up to the Charter, the research by think-tank New Financial found: 26% of executive committee members and 35% of board members are female. Across the finance sector as a whole, the number of women in executive committee (exco) positions have increased 60%, and board members nearly 40%. This data, presented in the HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter five year review report, was collected from a sample of 205 companies from 12 sectors of the finance industry in May 2021 and compared with data from March 2016. The HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter was launched in March 2016 to encourage the financial services industry to improve gender balance in senior management. It now has more than 400 signatories covering 950,000 employees. Yasmine Chinwala OBE, partner at New Financial and co-author of the report, said: “The five year mark is an opportunity to take stock of the progress of the Women in Finance Charter. While female representation is moving in the right direction, there is still a long way to go. “The five big wins for the first five years of the Charter have been building a deep and wide signatory base, normalising th
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

‘Speed up diversity’ finance regulators tell City

Breaking down barriers and misconceptions around menopause

Indeed runs tech recruitment event aimed at women

Women’s working hours decline less than men’s

Two in five recruiters not recording diversity of...

Woman’s transgender views a philosophical belief, EAT rules

Three steps to becoming LGBTQ+ inclusive all year...

Tesco workers win European Court verdict over equal...

UK gender pensions gap averages 38%

Menopause study to look at effect on women...