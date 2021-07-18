Finance must take on ‘tougher challenges’ to boost female representation

Gender diversity in finance
‘Poor conduct around diversity should impact bankers’ careers’
The number of women on executive committees and boards in UK finance firms has grown significantly over the past five years, but there is still some work to be done, according to research.
