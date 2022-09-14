Hiring customer-facing teams: Learnings from the sharp end (webinar)

Thursday 20 October 2022, 2:00pm BST

Is your business finding that customer behaviour or expectations are changing? And does this mean you need staff with different skills or behaviours?

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with PeopleScout, looks at how many employers are re-engineering how they engage their customers.

Statistics from customer service platform provide Zendesk show that 60% of customers will choose an alternative supplier after just one bad experience. And research from Bain Capital found that organisations that excel at customer experience drive revenues up to 8% higher than others in their market.

To meet changing consumer expectations, customer facing teams need different skills and behaviours and employers are having to adapt the competencies they look for in the hiring process.

Join Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today, as he chairs a panel of industry experts to discuss the talent changes they’re making and anticipate for 2023. Panellists include: Sam Westwood, head of people for The White Company; Chris Jackson, group head of colleague experience at Centrica; Patsy Legender, head of operations at Newcastle Strategic Solutions; and Debbie Hayes, HR director at Renewco Power.

We will also be welcoming back Andrew Weston, solutions director at PeopleScout, and Paula Simmons, director of employer brand and communications strategy, at TMP Worldwide.

Despite the growth of digital channels, excellent customer service is still a must-have. Register for this webinar to learn how:

Customer queries have become are more intricate and high-value

Employees need the skills to liaise with customers through chats, emails and social media

Customer service representatives need soft skills like listening and empathy

Problem solving abilities have become key to resolving more complex queries.

This live webinar features an online panel discussion and the opportunity for audience members to ask questions.

Our panel discuss the challenges in matching resources with shifting customer requirements – and how employers should adapt their recruitment model to stay ahead of competitors in 2023.

About our panellists

Debbie Hayes is HR director at Renewco Power, the solar and wind energy specialists. With over 18 years’ experience as an HRD, four of those in renewable energy, Debbie’s HR career has included international experience as well as M&A, due diligence, company integration, workplace culture, purpose and values. She is passionate about team dynamics and development, and likes working in agile SMEs while experienced in large corporations.

Chris Jackson works as group head of colleague experience at Centrica. He has nearly 20 years’ experience hiring talent for some of the biggest financial institutions in the UK including Lloyds, RBS, and UBS. As a member of the HR senior leadership team, he is accountable for reshaping the organisation’s colleague experience across Centrica’s major brands: British Gas, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gais, Direct Energy and Energy Marketing & Trading. Responsibilities include group resourcing, L&D, internal culture, leadership development and employee experience.

Patsy Legender is head of operations for Newcastle Strategic Solutions. Part of Newcastle Building Society, NSS manages savings accounts on behalf of some of the UK’s leading providers, supporting UK banks and building societies who are looking to grow or transform their existing portfolio. Patsy has over 20 years’ experience managing large teams of up to 450 people within customer service, tech support, warehousing and distribution and service delivery.

Paula Simmons, director of employer brand and communications strategy for TMP Worldwide, consults with clients across a range of industries helping them understand and articulate what makes them unique places to work. Alongside this, she also leads the agency’s work to help employers better engage audiences from underrepresented groups.

Andrew Weston is solutions director for PeopleScout and over the past 25 years, he has helped more than 400 public and private sector organisations who hire high volumes of both temporary and permanent workers measurably transform their end-to-end recruitment processes.

Sam Westwood is head of people at The White Company and is responsible for a broad HR agenda including HR business partnership, reward, OD, employee relations, L&D and talent acquisition. He has supported The White Company’s global expansion and overseen a programme of change aimed at improving employee experience. He has worked for a number of large brands in retail and hospitality including McDonald’s, Topshop and Whitbread. His passion centres on optimising employee experience to drive engagement and business performance.

