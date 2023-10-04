Historical holiday underpayments must be paid

The UK Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal made by the Police Service of Northern Ireland that means that thousands of police officers and civilian staff should be paid what they are owed.

The PSNI will now have to honour around £40 million in back pay and other employers face the prospect of significant compensation claims for holiday pay miscalculations.

In the case of Chief Constable of The Police Service of Northern Ireland and another v Agnew and others, the Supreme Court decided that historical holiday pay claims can be brought where there are gaps of three months or more between periods of underpayment. It unanimously dismissed PSNI’s appeal.

In 2019, the Court of Appeal in Northern Ireland (NICA) found staff had not received the holiday pay they had been entitled to for many years as calculations had been based on basic pay, without considering elements such as voluntary overtime.

The case was brought by trade union Unison on behalf of a PSNI employee, Alexander Agnew, and 3,700 colleagues, following the Employment Appeal Tribunal’s ruling in Bear Scotland v Fulton in 2014.

In that case, the EAT found that regular overtime, which employees are obliged to perform if requested by the employer, should be included in holiday pay calculations. PSNI had not been paying employees in this way.

To protect employers from facing claims for back pay potentially going back to 1998, when the Working Time Regulations were introduced, the Bear Scotland judgment said that any such claims would not succeed where there had been a gap of three months or more between holiday underpayments.

NICA’s judgment said there was nothing in the Employment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 that set a limit on the length of gaps between unlawful deductions, and concluded that a three-month period where the employee had been correctly paid would not break a series of deductions and prevent claims.

It indicated that if the underpayments could be linked, then they could form a series, even if they were more than three months apart.

Jo Moseley, an expert from Irwin Mitchell’s employment team, commented: “Today’s ruling is of major significance and has the potential to cost UK businesses millions of pounds.

“Many businesses will be concerned. Although the decision offers clarity on an issue that many organisations have been concerned about, employers won’t be able to use technical arguments to limit their liability for underpaid holiday pay claims.

“That said, the situation is slightly different in England, Wales and Scotland because the government introduced legislation to limit how far back individuals can bring unlawful deduction from wages claims, to two years. Northern Ireland didn’t do this. But, even with these restrictions, some employers will still have to pay their staff a substantial amount to settle their cases.”

Colin Godfrey, employment lawyer at law firm Taylor Wessing, said: “The Supreme Court’s decision has now brought the rest of the UK into line with this judgment. This means that gaps of more than three months will no longer prevent individuals bringing claims for a series of underpaid holidays.

“It will still be necessary to establish that there has been a ‘series’ of deductions (which will depend on whether they are sufficiently similar) but this decision potentially opens the way for significant claims for underpayments over a two-year period. It underscores the importance of getting the calculation of holiday pay right, including understanding what constituent elements of ‘pay’ need to be included in the calculation.”

Unison’s head of legal Shantha David said: “Unison’s intervention has ensured the law has now been corrected. The previous interpretation meant workers couldn’t get compensation where a series of similar underpayments had happened three or more months apart.

“The Supreme Court understood here that this could allow some employers to game the system by spacing out holiday payments over more than three months. For years, many workers have been denied unfairly the chance to have their legitimate claims heard. This judgment ensures they’ll get all the wages they’re rightfully owed.”