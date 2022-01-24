Home working has increased fraud risk, finds survey

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Nine in 10 organisations say the risk of fraud has increased as a direct result of home working. Business advisory firm BDO found that while a third of fraudulent activity against companies came from external sources in 2021, 38% involved collusion between internal and external individuals and 29% of frauds were committed against companies by their own employees. The survey of 500 mid-sized firms found that 84% experienced fraud last year, with more than a third of companies stating that fraudulent activity had increased. The shift to home working was reported by many as a driving factor behind the increase in fraud, with 89% said it had a direct impact on the risk of fraud increasing. However, two-thirds (67%) of the firms impacted by fraud reported that their employees had predominantly worked from the office or work premises over the last 12 months. “Ongoing disruption wrought by the pandemic – including home working which has added complexity to the process of identifying and defending against cyber-attacks – has magnified the risk for businesses. The increasingly sophisticated and opportunistic tactics being developed by fraudsters have also outpaced the protections being implemented by many firms,” said BDO’s head of fraud Kaley Crossthwaite.
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.