MPs press HMRC to recover furlough funds lost to fraud

by Ashleigh Webber
A group of MPs have said HM Revenue & Customs ‘risks rewarding the unscrupulous’ if it fails to recover furlough grants that were made in error. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said HMRC needs to reassure parliament and the public that it is serious about taking action on error and fraud from the Covid-19 support schemes, after it emerged the Treasury planned to write off at least £4 billion of the estimated £5.8 billion lost in 2020-21. This includes £5.3 billion thought to have been lost to error and fraud via the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, equivalent to around 8.7% of spending. Total losses are expected to be even greater as HMRC has not yet published its fraud estimates for the period the schemes were running in the current financial year. Furlough came to an end on 30 September 2021. In March 2021 the government announced the creation of a “taxpayer protection taskforce” to tackle Covid support scheme fraud, comprising 1,265 HMRC staff. However, HMRC has since suggested that it would finish most of the recovery action at the end of 2022-23, which would result in some fraudulent grants being written off, although some of the most complex cases would be settled after this time.

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the PAC, said: “The level of fraud and error in furlough
