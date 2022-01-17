Latest NewsFurloughJob Support SchemeFraud

Treasury writes off three-quarters of Covid support grants lost to fraudsters

by Personnel Today
The Treasury expects to recover only £1 of every £4 in Covid support payments that were claimed by those who were not entitled to them, including furlough grants. An estimated £5.8bn in support grants were paid out to fraudsters via schemes including the Coronavirus Job Support Scheme (CJRS) and the self-employed income support scheme in 2020 and 2021. Some £4.3bn in fraudulent claims has been written off by the Treasury, according to The Times, meaning that a maximum of only 26% of the money claimed unlawfully will return to the public purse. The government has formed a 1,200-strong anti-fraud taskforce to help reclaim some of the money that was paid out following erroroneous or fradulent claims at the height of the pandemic. In November HM Revenue & Customs said the taskforce was expected to recover £1bn in fraudulent or incorrect claims over the next two years. At that point it had 23,000 investigations open. The CJRS, which operated from March 2020 to September 2021, allowed employers to claim some of the wages owed to employees who were unable to work their full contracted hours due to pandemic restrictions. It supported more than 11.7 million jobs, with around 1.14 million employees still being supported under the scheme when it closed on 30 September 2021.

