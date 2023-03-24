Latest NewsLGBTEquality, diversity and inclusionDismissalEmployment tribunals

Dismissal after homophobic remarks was unfair due to investigation flaws

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber The claimant worked for a Brighton-based law firm
Image: Shutterstock
The claimant worked for a Brighton-based law firm
Image: Shutterstock

The dismissal of a legal secretary who made homophobic comments was unfair because of the way her employer ran the disciplinary process, an employment tribunal has found.

Ms Rootes, who worked at Brighton-based Edward Harte Solicitors, was dismissed by the firm after a colleague complained about comments she had made, including that she would never speak to a lesbian because “it’s a deadly sin” and that she was “okay with gay men but not gay women”.

She was also alleged to have described a lesbian colleague as “repulsive” and refused to engage with her at work.

The judge said: “These are homophobic views about gay women that the claimant is sharing with a less experienced, relatively new member of staff, at the respondent. They are unpleasant and personal… They are clearly blameworthy.”

LGBT+ inclusion

Half of LGBT+ teachers experience discrimination

Two-thirds of LGBT+ staff feel they have to ‘act straight’

However, the judge said the comments were “not quite as offensive as the allegations brought against the claimant by the
respondent in the disciplinary process”.

The tribunal was told that Rootes had received “a traditional upbringing including in relation to the role of women in society”.

In 2013, she was given a written warning for saying that a fee-earner had “a chip on her shoulder, she’s half-caste”.

In 2021, a receptionist made the complaint about the homophobic comments. She was invited to a disciplinary hearing in October 2021, in which she denied she had made the comments.

During the disciplinary process she was questioned about the incident in 2013. Rootes said she could not recall referring to a colleague as “half-caste”. She was also asked about a conversation in 2015 relating to her behaviour towards a lesbian colleague, but the disciplining manager concluded she was not being truthful in her recollections of this conversation.

Following this meeting she was dismissed by the firm. The dismissal letter claimed she had not responded frankly and honestly to the allegations raised, and that she had breached the firm’s diversity policy.

After an appeal, an investigation carried out by an external HR consultant upheld Rootes’ dismissal.

However, the tribunal found the firm relied too heavily on Rootes’ failure to recollect the informal discussion in 2015 about her conduct, despite there being no contemporaneous evidence of this discussion, when dismissing the claimant. It also placed too much emphasis on her failure to recollect the “half-caste” comments made in 2013, some eight years before the disciplinary hearings, as a reason to doubt the claimant’s honesty.

The judge found the investigation process had been unbalanced and relied too heavily on historical matters rather than the specific allegations that had been made in 2021. This, the judge said, rendered the investigation and dismissal unfair.

Because of the nature of her comments, the judge ordered that Rootes’ basic award and compensatory award should be reduced by 75% to reflect her culpability in her dismissal. Compensation will be decided at a further hearing in July 2023.

D&I opportunities currently on PT Jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

The P&O Ferries sackings one year on

Pregnant worker given fewer shifts was discriminated against

Manager awarded £70k by tribunal in ageism case

Hospital whistleblower wins £219,000 in compensation

Car dealership ‘fabricated’ documents to justify dismissal

Employee monitoring software spots ‘time theft’ in unfair...

DHL driver unfairly dismissed after altercation in van

Top 10 HR questions December 2022: unfair dismissal...

Worker who claimed workplace posed ‘serious and imminent’...

Royal Mail whistleblower awarded over £100,000