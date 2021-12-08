RetailLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unionsPay settlements

Tesco improves pay offer, but strike threat remains at some warehouses

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Jarek Kilian / Shutterstock.com
Jarek Kilian / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Strikes affecting several Tesco warehouses across England and Northern Ireland have been called off while union members vote on an improved pay offer, but the threat of industrial action still looms over some sites. Earlier this week Unite said that staff would stage a series of strikes at distribution centres in Antrim, Belfast, Didcot and Doncaster, but the retailer has since offered employees a minimum 5.5% pay increase backdated to July 2021 and an additional 0.5% from February 2022. The strikes have been put on hold while union members vote on the new offer. Tesco and the union will also have formal discussions around revising the current system of new and legacy contracts, which could result in the creation of a single pay scale for all warehouse staff. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Tesco’s improved offer shows what can be achieved by our members standing together. Given that the company has forecast profits for 2021 topping £2.5 billion an improved offer is the least Tesco workers could expect.”

Trade unions

Tesco warehouse staff to strike in pay dispute

Collective bargaining: Union wins ‘unlawful inducements’ case at Supreme Court

Unite announces election of first female leader

The union claimed it had also secured an increase in overtime at the Doncaster distribution centre and an increase in holiday entitlement for Belfast staff. A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to have agreed a pay deal with Unite that it recommends to its members. Colleagues at these centres will no longer be taking industrial action. We look forward to delivering a fantastic Christmas for customers.”
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

The 10 most important employment law cases in...

Union loses legal challenge over PM’s decision in...

Tesco warehouse staff to strike in pay dispute

Strikes off at Clarks as agreement reached with...

‘Our best offer is on the table’ say...

Amazon workers protest over pay and conditions

GPs threaten industrial action over face-to-face appointments

University staff stage three-day strike over pensions, pay...

Union accuses Clarks of using agency staff to...

Kostal v Dunkley: How bypassing collective bargaining can...