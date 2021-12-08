Tesco improves pay offer, but strike threat remains at some warehouses

stage a series of strikes at distribution centres in Antrim, Belfast, Didcot and Doncaster, but the retailer has since offered employees a minimum 5.5% pay increase backdated to July 2021 and an additional 0.5% from February 2022. The strikes have been put on hold while union members vote on the new offer. Tesco and the union will also have formal discussions around revising the current system of new and legacy contracts, which could result in the creation of a single pay scale for all warehouse staff. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Tesco’s improved offer shows what can be achieved by our members standing together. Given that the company has forecast profits for 2021 topping £2.5 billion an improved offer is the least Tesco workers could expect.”Strikes affecting several Tesco warehouses across England and Northern Ireland have been called off while union members vote on an improved pay offer, but the threat of industrial action still looms over some sites. Earlier this week Unite said that staff would