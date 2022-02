Weight bias: How employers can address negative attitudes

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A matter of perception

Weight bias in the workplace

Dr Stuart W. Flint and Stuart Sherman Dr Stuart W. Flint is president, and Stuart Sherman is CEO, of BiasProof, an AI-driven personal bias scoring system for businesses to identify and manage unconscious bias.

In the UK, as in many other developed countries, the prevalence of obesity has increased, with the NHS estimating that around one in four adults is obese. What is less well known is that weight bias and discrimination has increased – and has been a widespread issue for over 50 years. Studies have found that people of all ages and backgrounds in the UK hold biased attitudes towards others based on their weight. These attitudes and beliefs towards those of a higher weight are typically negative. There are many stereotypes of people with a higher weight that we are exposed to from various sources, including media portrayals that can lead to the development of attitudes such as gluttony, laziness, a lower intelligence and being socially inept.The widespread nature of weight bias means that people not only experience stigma but also discrimination across many settings, including healthcare, education, and at work. Studies have demonstrated that people with a higher weight status experience bias and discrimination in recruitment and promotion, and from colleagues and managers. Research has also shown that people with a higher weight are perceived to have poorer leadership qualities, and in some instances are expected to work longer hours, deliver more work, and are paid less compared to colleagues with a lower weight status. Of course, these experiences can have a detrimental impact on individuals and workplaces. For instance, experiences of weight bias are associated with mental and physical health concerns such as increased depression, anxiety, body image concerns and reduced quality of life and life satisfaction So why is this important for employers? These experiences can lead to disengagement from society and avoidance or delay in seeking help for medical treatment, which can in turn lead to increased presenteeism and absenteeism.