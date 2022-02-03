Weight bias: How employers can address negative attitudes

all ages and backgrounds in the UK hold biased attitudes towards others based on their weight. These attitudes and beliefs towards those of a higher weight are typically negative. There are many stereotypes of people with a higher weight that we are exposed to from various sources, including media portrayals that can lead to the development of attitudes such as gluttony, laziness, a lower intelligence and being socially inept.Negative attitudes surrounding weight can have a significant effect on employee engagement and inclusion, and may even result in a discrimination claim. Dr Stuart W. Flint and Stuart Sherman discuss how 'weight bias' can be identified and addressed. In the UK, as in many other developed countries, the prevalence of obesity has increased, with the NHS estimating that around one in four adults is obese. What is less well known is that weight bias and discrimination has increased – and has been a widespread issue for over 50 years. Studies have found that people of