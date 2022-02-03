ObesityUnconscious biasLatest NewsEquality & diversityLearning & development

Weight bias: How employers can address negative attitudes

by Dr Stuart W. Flint and Stuart Sherman
by Dr Stuart W. Flint and Stuart Sherman Weight bias can have a damaging effect on employee morale
Shutterstock
Weight bias can have a damaging effect on employee morale
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Negative attitudes surrounding weight can have a significant effect on employee engagement and inclusion, and may even result in a discrimination claim. Dr Stuart W. Flint and Stuart Sherman discuss how 'weight bias' can be identified and addressed.  In the UK, as in many other developed countries, the prevalence of obesity has increased, with the NHS estimating that around one in four adults is obese. What is less well known is that weight bias and discrimination has increased – and has been a widespread issue for over 50 years. Studies have found that people of all ages and backgrounds in the UK hold biased attitudes towards others based on their weight. These attitudes and beliefs towards those of a higher weight are typically negative. There are many stereotypes of people with a higher weight that we are exposed to from various sources, including media portrayals that can lead to the development of attitudes such as gluttony, laziness, a lower intelligence and being socially inept.

A matter of perception

The widespread nature of weight bias means that people not only experience stigma but also discrimination across many settings, including healthcare, education, and at work. Studies have demonstrated that people with a higher weight status experience bias and discrimination in recruitment and promotion, and from colleagues and managers. Research has also shown that people with a higher weight are perceived to have poorer leadership qualities, and in some instances are expected to work longer hours, deliver more work, and are paid less compared to colleagues with a lower weight status. Of course, these experiences can have a detrimental impact on individuals and workplaces. For instance, experiences of weight bias are associated with mental and physical health concerns such as increased depression, anxiety, body image concerns and reduced quality of life and life satisfaction.

Weight bias in the workplace

So why is this important for employers? These experiences can lead to disengagement from society and avoidance or delay in seeking help for medical treatment, which can in turn lead to increased presenteeism and absenteeism.
Dr Stuart W. Flint and Stuart Sherman

Dr Stuart W. Flint is president, and Stuart Sherman is CEO, of BiasProof, an AI-driven personal bias scoring system for businesses to identify and manage unconscious bias.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

How can we stop ‘diversity fatigue’?

Ellie Simmonds: Be intrigued to learn how to...

Equal Pay Day: stop asking candidates for their...

Why unconscious bias training still has value

Black trainee who had bias complaint ‘shut down’...

Law firm salaries’ relationship with diversity revealed

Azeem Rafiq racism case a ‘classic example of...

Don’t let the ‘great resignation’ hinder D&I progress

Half feel their recruitment processes don’t improve D&I

Legal CORE: Law firms collaborate on major ethnic...