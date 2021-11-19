How HR can help with ‘survivor syndrome’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Business may have started to feel a little more like usual, but that's not to say all employees have recovered from the impacts of the pandemic. HR has a unique opportunity to help them navigate "survivor syndrome" over the months ahead, writes Sandra Porter. As many businesses take a deep breath following the uncertainty of the last 24 months, it’s tempting to relax and appreciate a sense of relief that the business has survived and can now move forward. However, the events and emotions of the last 24 months will not be easily forgotten. The employee experience of the pandemic may have been traumatic and has been left with wounds that need to heal. This challenge is three-fold: On an organisational level the business may be pivoting, adapting to new market conditions, operating a new business model, creating different products or services with new suppliers or technologies. This requires a new strategy, business plan and financial model. This can create pressure and hesitancy across the organisation as it finds leaves its familiar path behind and takes a new direction. At the team level, surviving employees may also be navigating what Bruce Tuckman described in his 1965 team development model as the “forming, storming, norming, performing” stages of development.
Sandra Porter is author of How to be a HR superstar and managing director at The HR Dept.