How HR can help with ‘survivor syndrome’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Team tension

As many businesses take a deep breath following the uncertainty of the last 24 months, it’s tempting to relax and appreciate a sense of relief that the business has survived and can now move forward. However, the events and emotions of the last 24 months will not be easily forgotten. The employee experience of the pandemic may have been traumatic and has been left with wounds that need to heal. This challenge is three-fold: On an organisational level the business may be pivoting, adapting to new market conditions, operating a new business model, creating different products or services with new suppliers or technologies. This requires a new strategy, business plan and financial model. This can create pressure and hesitancy across the organisation as it finds leaves its familiar path behind and takes a new direction. At the team level, surviving employees may also be navigating what Bruce Tuckman described in his 1965 team development model as the “forming, storming, norming, performing” stages of development.As new teams consciously or subconsciously mourn the loss of previous team identity they may be submerged into new team structures with different leadership, roles and expectations.Along with significant opportunity this can bring resistance, tension and conflict between team members. As teams begin to form and define their objectives and ‘modus operandi’ there is often a period of