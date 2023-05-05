How organisations can add the human touch to hybrid teams

It may come as a surprise that for many global employees, collaboration and delivering on objectives is easier since the ‘hybridisation’ of the workforce. Ian Brett shares new research from Insights Learning and Development and provides five ways to drive company culture in a hybrid world.

Almost three-quarters of employees (73%) find it easier or experience no difference in how they collaborate or communicate when hybrid working.

One-third of employees, in a survey of 3,000 office workers across Europe and North America, feel they work more efficiently, creatively and focused in a hybrid team. Interestingly for those organisations keen to get back to the office full-time, only 10% of respondents preferred an office-first arrangement.

However, despite overwhelming positivity, several challenges were identified. Forty per cent of respondents lamented the lack of social connection, saying casual “water cooler conversations” were now a key challenge. Team culture (cited by 31%) and team identity (cited by 37%) were also cited as casualties of hybridisation.

This deep emotional connection among colleagues – which risks being lost in the new world of work – is an essential element of a positive culture because it builds a unified and cohesive community and is a key driver of longer term innovation and business success.

So, how can HR/L&D professionals – and indeed companies – build vital relationships and drive company culture in a hybrid world? Here are five key takeaways from our research.

Get used to the idea that hybrid is here to stay

The workers have spoken and HR professionals need to listen – hybrid work isn’t going anywhere and most want to maintain this pattern for the rest of their careers. Any strategies should take into account that this is not a short-term solution. However, while Insights data shows a strong preference for hybrid working it doesn’t have to be one size fits all.

Indeed, our research suggests there are no hard or fast rules for what will suit every team. Organisations should consider the behavioural and work preferences of their teams when adapting work models. As HR/L&D professionals, ensure hybrid is appropriate for each person and the role. Where there are any doubts, create a safe space for honest and transparent dialogue.

Support your leaders

Only 19% of organisations that have adopted hybrid working have invested in leaders who are able properly to support and motivate hybrid teams. It’s hardly surprising then that about one-third of employees within hybrid teams feel insufficiently supported with opportunities to connect with their team (34%), autonomy and flexibility (33%), decisive feedback calls with their manager (32%), and training in digital collaboration and communication tools (32%).

Managers of hybrid teams may also be vulnerable to increased stress levels and blind spots in team dynamics. For example, one in three managers say their team has ground rules; however, only a quarter of employees are aware of them, demonstrating a clear communication issue.

Companies should not just assume that their leaders already have the skills to effectively manage this new dynamic. Instead, they should focus on empowering their leaders to adapt to the diverse demands of managing a hybrid team. Try investing in awareness for your leadership community. Increased awareness can help people understand what they’re good at, what they’re not so good at, and how they can be perceived by others. It’s the foundation on which everything else is built. Once you know what you’re good at, and how you show up for others, you can adjust your behaviours and approach to achieve the outcomes you seek.

Set expectations and continuously manage them

HR managers should keep in mind the employees’ commitment to hybrid work when designing roles and onboarding programmes, considering training opportunities, and providing support around individual development and team building.

Ensure communication policies are understood and practised by all teams, at all levels, always. Organisations that want to futureproof their workforce can’t ignore the critical components of effective team building and the crucial drivers of organisational growth – communication, engagement, and collaboration.

Ensure a human touch for hybrid working

Forty per cent of survey respondents said a lack of social connection was a major challenge, with 29% saying they struggled to establish relationships with colleagues and 16% saying they struggled with feelings of loneliness.

At Insights, we do a variety of things – from holding a check-in at the start of every meeting to organising monthly pizza lunches. This creates space for everyone to connect, be authentic and build a deeper connection.

We have also listened to feedback around how much employees value choice and flexibility around where and when they work – as a result, we allow our people to work with managers to find a solution that works for them and the business. Feedback from employees is that they highly value the chance to meet with colleagues in our redesigned office space.

Pay attention to culture

One of the most important things you can do is to ensure that you have the right organisational culture. My experience is that being as human as you can, as often as you can, creates a powerful ripple effect that flows across an organisation, building mutual respect and understanding across all levels.

Hybrid teams are here to stay and our research shows that overall this is an incredibly positive thing. Reflecting on these key takeaways will ensure your energy and resources are focused in the right direction and that you are able to overcome any challenges in the future world of work.

