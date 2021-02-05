HR and the pandemic: Peter Cheese talks to Oven-Ready HR

Peter Cheese, CEO of the CIPD gives a profound, candid, wide-ranging and optimistic interview to Chris Taylor of Oven-Ready HR. Subjects and themes covered include:
- How HR as been centre-stage during the pandemic and how the profession has really “stepped-up” to meet this challenge
- The new paradigms of work and how flexible/home working is allowing individuals previously excluded from the workforce an opportunity to take part
- Innovation and creative organisational cultures can thrive perfectly well in a flexible working model
- HR now has the confidence to place itself at the heart of business as the pandemic was after all a ‘human crisis’
- Many business leaders are now seeing the true value that HR brings with culture, skills, diversity, AI, learning and employee wellbeing topping the in-tray
- How the CIPD is confronting toxic workplace cultures and championing diversity and inclusivity following the MeToo and BLM movements
- How the HR profession itself must become more inclusive and diverse – “We can be the change we want to be”
- The importance of community to organisations and why it’s positive to have a workforce that is representative of their customer base
- How all of the changes to how, why and where we work is a huge opportunity for the future of the HR profession.
