How does HR navigate new workplace norms? (webinar)

Wednesday 11 November 2020, 10:00 GMT (11:00 CET)



Everyone’s referring to ‘the new normal’ but what do we actually mean and what are the practical implications for HR and L&D teams?

As societies learn to control the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses are learning to adjust to new ways of working and emerging strategies in people management.

As different cohorts of employees are working from home, operating in the workplace in adherence with Covid-secure guidelines, or dealing with the repercussions of having an actual or potential infection, every aspect of workforce management is changing.

With a uniquely challenging economic outlook, it is paramount that employers adapt with efficiency and reliability. Return-to-work plans differ not only from nation to nation, but company to company – leaving HR professionals scratching their heads.

This Personnel Today event, in association with SumTotal, addresses these issues by looking at how employers are changing their approach to traverse the myriad challenges created by coronavirus.

From this discussion, you’ll hear:

How HR leaders plan for anticipated workplace change through the pandemic

Strategies to onboard new starters remotely and tips how to make it work

How to retain staff in the new normal – would a stronger focus on skills development close the gap?

Managing workers who experience rapid change in their personal situations, affecting work scheduling and productivity – staff with childcare challenges when schools close or lessons limited

How leaders utilise collaborative technology solutions to support the wellbeing and productivity of both in-office and remote workers

Why strategic planning is becoming more agile, with sessions now occurring monthly

How leaders are preparing to manage the wellbeing of people classed as vulnerable to coronavirus

Why it’s important to developing skills so that gaps in the workforce can be covered by others.

David Wilson, CEO of HR technology analysts Fosway, and two other panellists to be confirmed soon join Personnel Today’s editor Rob Moss to discuss the issues outlined and how HR tech is helping organisations to navigate the problems posed by the pandemic.

About our speakers

David Wilson is founder and CEO of Fosway Group, Europe’s #1 HR Analyst. A major commentator on the HCM, talent and learning technology industry, David is the author of over 150 papers/articles on strategy and innovation and a strategic advisor to many prominent organisations in the UK and Europe.