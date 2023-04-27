Employment bodies IES and IPA to merge

The Involvement and Participation Association (IPA) and the Institute for Employment Studies (IES) have announced that the two organisations will merge from Monday (1 May 2023).

The move will see the IPA team join IES, while retaining its operational independence.

The merger follows a period of the two UK charities working in partnership towards a shared objective of making the world of work better and seeking improved outcomes for those in work, those out of work and employers.

The combined work of IES and the IPA has never been more essential given the challenges the UK labour market faces and the importance of employers understanding and meeting the aspirations of employees for a voice and a positive experience of work” – Nita Clarke, IPA director

Tony Wilson, IES director, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the IPA team to IES. We share so much in common in how we work and the impact that we want to make, but also have complementary skills, offers and markets.

“So we’re particularly excited by the opportunity that this merger will bring for us to make a bigger impact together than we’re already making separately.”

Director of the IPA Nita Clarke said: “I am delighted that the heritage and the ongoing work of the IPA has been secured in this merger.

“The combined work of IES and the IPA has never been more essential given the challenges the UK labour market faces and the importance of employers understanding and meeting the aspirations of employees for a voice and a positive experience of work.”

IES and IPA believe the merger will enhance the impact of the work of both organisations: supporting higher participation in work; improving the workplace experience for employees, enhancing productivity and performance; and influencing public policy on workplace and workforce issues.

Both have complementary client bases across the public, private and third sectors and are considered leaders in the field of employee engagement and voice in the case of the IPA, and HR and workforce research and consulting in the case of the IES. These synergies will enable a wider offer to clients, marrying robust research with practice-based solutions.

IES is a leading centre for applied research, analysis and strategic insight to inform decision-making in HR practice and public policy. Its vision is for a future where everyone has the opportunity of good quality, secure and meaningful work; and IES believes that equipping people and employers to achieve this is key to delivering a strong economy, a fair society and a happy and healthy workforce. IES works with a range of partners to try to support this, including governments, professional bodies, employers, academics and suppliers.

Graham Steel, IPA chair of trustees said: “The combining of our two organisations creates a unique opportunity to expand and develop our respective products and services and to create exciting new ones which can improve the capability and productivity of businesses of all types, whilst also enhancing the quality and experience of work for thousands of employees. This is the challenge our two organisations look forward to meeting as one creative and influential voice.”

IPA is over 100 years old and provides high-quality services to private, public and voluntary sector employers. Its services are rooted in a firm belief in the value of proactive workplace involvement and participation in its many guises including employee engagement, employee voice, the good work agenda, diversity and equality and the link to improved productivity in the workplace and the wider economy.

