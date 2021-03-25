Investment giants opt out of Deliveroo flotation over workers’ rights

Photo: Shutterstock

Gig economy firms have been given a stark warning over the treatment of gig workers by two of the UK’s largest fund managers.

Aberdeen Standard and Aviva Investors, which manage over £800bn combined, have said they will not take part in Deliveroo’s forthcoming flotation because of the working conditions of its riders.

David Cumming, chief investment officer at Aviva Investors, said his firm would not buy shares in Deliveroo’s initial public offering for several reasons, and workers’ rights “is one of them”.

He said there was a “combination of investment risk and social issues that affect our judgment whether the shares are a buy or not”.

Andrew Millington, head of UK Equities at Aberdeen Standard, said that workers’ rights were a red flag, adding: “We wouldn’t be comfortable that the way in which its workforce is employed is sustainable.”

He added it would be interesting to see whether Deliveroo could attract investors over the longer term “without making progress” on worker rights.

“We are concerned about the sustainability of the business model, including but not limited to its employment practices, and also the broader governance of the business,” he said.

Millington also mentioned Aberdeen Standard’s recent decision to sell off Boohoo shares, following allegations of worker exploitation at suppliers to the online clothing company.

UK-based food delivery firm Deliveroo is set to go public in London at a valuation of £8.8bn in what would be the most valuable flotation since 2011. It works with more than 115,000 restaurants in 12 countries.

A stalwart of the gig economy, its 100,000 riders are deemed to be independent contractors and are paid by the number of meals they deliver rather than a hourly wage. The classification means they do not benefit from certain workers’ rights.

Cumming told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “A lot of employers could make a massive difference to workers’ lives if they guaranteed working hours or a living wage, and how companies behave is becoming more important.”

He went on to say that if legislation changed any investment risk would increase as Deliveroo’s riders would be reclassified as workers.

Deliveroo conceded in its flotation prospectus that it faced investigations across Europe over the legal status of its riders, and warned that it might have to rewrite its business model if it was forced to provide them with holiday and sick pay, minimum wages and other benefits.

A spokesman said: “Deliveroo riders are self-employed because this gives them the freedom to choose when and where to work. We are confident in our business model, which has been upheld by UK courts three times, including the High Court twice.”

The status of gig workers was recently elevated by a decision of the UK Supreme Court, which determined that Uber drivers, who did not receive full workers’ rights, should be classified as workers.

Deliveroo recently announced that, as part of the flotation scheme, it would reward riders with bonuses of between £200 and £10,000 depending on length of service.

The company has so far succeeded in fending off legal attempts in the UK to alter the classification of its riders and drivers but the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain is currently appealing against the decision of the Central Arbitration Committee – upheld by the High Court in 2018 – that Deliveroo riders cannot form a collective bargaining unit because they are self-employed.

