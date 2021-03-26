Pink Squid and Vodafone are class act at RAD Awards 2021

On 26 Mar 2021 in Candidate experience, Employee communications, Equality & diversity, Latest News, Employer branding, Employee engagement, Graduates, The RAD Awards, Recruitment & retention, The HR profession, Online recruitment, Recruitment of young people, Testing & assessment

Vodafone and Pink Squid received the 2021 Work of the Year at the 2021 RAD Awards, hosted online yesterday evening by Josh Widdicombe and Maisie Adam.

Pink Squid and the telecoms giant were recognised for their Act Up campaign, which was also recognised for the best use of audio and the best graduate campaign.

The judges said they loved the quality of the work and described as “inspired” the use of the negatively associated phrase to “act up” to convey ownership and innovation.

Capturing the “bold and brave” spirit of the RADs, the Work of the Year created an “audience-stopping” campaign, with messaging and creative execution described as perfect for the target audience. With comments such as “I wish I had done this”, “What was not to like?” and “Instantly memorable”, it was clear the judges liked the work.

Richard Andrews, divisional director of the RAD Awards, said: “Congratulations to all of this years’ category winners and of course to Vodafone and Pink Squid for walking away with the prestigious Work of the Year. A popular and very deserving winner.

“A massive thank you once again to everyone in the RADS community for supporting the event in such a challenging year. You’ve been amazing! We can’t wait to see you all in person in 2022!”

Widdicombe and Adam welcomed the recruitment advertising community to the online event, introducing the shortlists for each category before handing over to sponsors who revealed each winner.

Other successful campaigns included The Virtual HQ by the agency Experience for Lloyds Banking Group, “a digital space that provided layers of information, activity and gamifications” for prospective hires. We Are The Protectors, by Ph.Creative for BT, told intriguing stories of what it’s like to work in cyber-security, while Thirty Three were rewarded for the “Together We Can” employer website it developed with retail giant Kingfisher and B&Q.

Widdicombe quipped how he had once been on a school trip to a branch of B&Q and ate lunch in the car park.

See all the winners here

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs

 

Comments are closed.

Related posts:

The 2021 RAD Awards shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2021 RAD Awards – which celebrate excellence in employer branding, talent attraction and recruitment advertising –...

Personnel Today Awards 2020: entry deadline extension available

With just one week left until the original deadline, we announce that organisations can apply for a two-week extension to...

RAD Awards 2021 open for entries

The 2021 RAD Awards have opened for entries as the search for the very best in employer branding, talent attraction...