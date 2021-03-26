Pink Squid and Vodafone are class act at RAD Awards 2021

Vodafone and Pink Squid received the 2021 Work of the Year at the 2021 RAD Awards, hosted online yesterday evening by Josh Widdicombe and Maisie Adam.
Pink Squid and the telecoms giant were recognised for their Act Up campaign, which was also recognised for the best use of audio and the best graduate campaign.
The judges said they loved the quality of the work and described as “inspired” the use of the negatively associated phrase to “act up” to convey ownership and innovation.
Capturing the “bold and brave” spirit of the RADs, the Work of the Year created an “audience-stopping” campaign, with messaging and creative execution described as perfect for the target audience. With comments such as “I wish I had done this”, “What was not to like?” and “Instantly memorable”, it was clear the judges liked the work.
Richard Andrews, divisional director of the RAD Awards, said: “Congratulations to all of this years’ category winners and of course to Vodafone and Pink Squid for walking away with the prestigious Work of the Year. A popular and very deserving winner.
“A massive thank you once again to everyone in the RADS community for supporting the event in such a challenging year. You’ve been amazing! We can’t wait to see you all in person in 2022!”
Widdicombe and Adam welcomed the recruitment advertising community to the online event, introducing the shortlists for each category before handing over to sponsors who revealed each winner.
Other successful campaigns included The Virtual HQ by the agency Experience for Lloyds Banking Group, “a digital space that provided layers of information, activity and gamifications” for prospective hires. We Are The Protectors, by Ph.Creative for BT, told intriguing stories of what it’s like to work in cyber-security, while Thirty Three were rewarded for the “Together We Can” employer website it developed with retail giant Kingfisher and B&Q.
Widdicombe quipped how he had once been on a school trip to a branch of B&Q and ate lunch in the car park.
