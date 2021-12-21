Immigration tribunal delays increase by 33%

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

According to City law firm Bates Wells, people who are seeking to appeal a decision about their right to live and work in the UK now face an average wait of 43 weeks before their case is heard. This marks a 33% increase from 32 weeks in the same period a year ago. The increased delay has been put down to disruption caused by the pandemic. In the early weeks of lockdown, tribunals were brought to a standstill which further increased the backlog in the courts. Bates Wells said that unless urgent action is taken to improve capacity in the courts, cases involving EU nationals who have been denied settled status will cause the backlog to increase dramatically. About 226,900 applicants have had their EU Settlement Scheme applications either refused or rejected as invalid to date. This number is likely to rise as the Home Office deals with the flurry of applications that were submitted just ahead of the 30 June 2021 deadline. Bates Wells said the delays mean thousands of EU nationals face ongoing uncertainty. If they are unsuccessful in their appeal, they will have to leave the UK. This could further exacerbate labour shortages in sectors such as construction, healthcare and hospitality.Matthew James, associate at Bates Wells, says: “Delays in the tribunal system are almost 11 months long. “Without urgent action you can only imagine how bad the delays will