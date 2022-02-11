Right to workBrexitEconomics, government & businessLatest NewsLabour market

EU Settlement Scheme application backlog adds to skills fears

The UK's skills and candidate shortages are likely to be exacerbated by a failure to efficiently process applications to the EU Settlement Scheme, immigration specialists have said. The Home Office is reported to be working through a large number of applications submitted on paper, which normally take longer than online applications to be resolved. The department said it must check applicants’ identity before issuing them with certificates of application, but many applicants have been waiting for a certificate since before the summer. This is considered to be in breach of the EU Withdrawal Agreement. Newspapers and websites have reported over the past month many cases of people being unable to take up employment because of delays with paperwork having applied to the settlement scheme. The latest quarterly statistics (up to 30 September 2021), show that of the 5.66 million people who have applied, over 5.2 million people have obtained a grant of status. According to head of immigration at Fieldfisher, Joanna Hunt, inefficient administration of applications to the scheme was a significant “push factor” that would limit the pool of labour available to UK employers.

She said the number of outstanding applications remained high and the Home Office was working through a backlog. This meant there were still thousands of EU nationals “who may have difficultie
