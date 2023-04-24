One in four women undergoing IVF treated unfairly at work

One in four women are unfairly treated at work after telling their boss that they are undergoing fertility treatment.

According to a report from the Pregnant Then Screwed charity, published in partnership with Women In Data, almost a third of women, who have experienced pregnancy loss (29%) informed their employer, and one in five (22%) of these women subsequently reported unfair treatment.

In contrast, just 6% of partners who told their boss about their loss faced any negative treatment.

Pregnant Then Screwed said the research, launched at the start of Infertility Awareness Week, highlights the discrimination women face in the workplace due to reproductive health issues.

It said that being transparent about fertility at work can be costly to women’s careers. Less than half (42%) of women going through fertility treatment told their boss. Of those, one in four (24%) didn’t receive any support from their employer, and 24% said they experienced unfair treatment as a result.

Earlier this month, a report from the World Health Organisation found that one in six people around the world experience infertility.

Joeli Brearley, founder and CEO of Pregnant Then Screwed, said: “We are seeing an increasing number of calls to our helpline from women who experience discrimination in the workplace as a result of reproductive health issues.

“Going through the unknowns of fertility treatment, or the utter heartbreak of baby loss, can be excruciating for many women.

“That pain and emotional trauma is compounded by hostile employers who discriminate against women for wanting a baby. Women are incredibly vulnerable at this time, and they need support from their employer, rather than prejudice. And employers should be very aware that this type of behaviour is unlawful and could land them in court if they are not careful.’’

One woman referred to in the research, Serena, described the impact that her fertility treatment had on her at work: “There was huge discrimination against me. And since I left, they have put an amendment in their contracts saying they will not allow time off – paid or unpaid – for any fertility treatment.

“I have been told repeatedly that any side effects from fertility treatment are self-inflicted and I was selfish for having special measures in place as it put more pressure on the rest of the team, just so I could have a baby.”

Pregnant Then Screwed is launching a new programme to help employers become better at dealing with reproductive health issues in the workplace, where businesses can find out more about training and an accreditation scheme, designed to signal fertility-friendly employers.

Brearley added: “Mothers are struggling. This discriminatory behaviour doesn’t just impact women’s career prospects, the lasting impact on their mental health can be devastating, and costly to both businesses and to staff wellbeing.”

