Fertility: One-fifth have considered leaving work

One in five (19%) people affected by fertility issues say they had considered leaving their job due to their experience at work.

Research from the CIPD found that 47% of people undergoing fertility challenges or treatment did not tell their manager or HR, with 26% concerned about the possible impact on their career and 19% worried their employer would not be understanding or offer support.

The CIPD’s accompanying guidance for employers on fertility issues at work suggests that managing the health impacts of fertility alongside employment can be extremely difficult without an understanding employer.

The HR body is calling for organisations to offer practical support, such as offering paid time off for appointments, flexible working options and training for managers so they can support staff with sensitive issues and create understanding environments where people can seek support.

Rachel Suff, senior policy adviser at the CIPD, said: “Experiencing fertility challenges, investigations or treatment can have a significant impact on people’s physical and mental health, making it an important workplace wellbeing issue.

“Fertility challenges can feel like a very sensitive and difficult topic to discuss but the onus is on the organisation to create a compassionate and supportive culture so that people can share their experience and seek support if they want to. By providing a framework of support, employers will also benefit in terms of enhanced loyalty and staff retention.”

The CIPD found 49% of employers report providing some kind of support for employees pursuing fertility treatment, with flexible working to accommodate fertility treatment being the most common kind of support (27% of those providing support).

But 40% of employers do not have a formal policy on fertility treatment and have no intention of introducing one, and only 22% of employers offer paid time off to attend appointments and manage the demands of fertility treatment, despite 40% of employees saying this would be most helpful.

Suff added: “Fertility issues don’t just affect women and organisations need to make sure their policies are inclusive of everyone’s situation including men, same-sex couples, and people pursuing parenthood alone.”

Last month, a report from the Pregnant Then Screwed charity found that one in four women are unfairly treated at work after telling their boss that they are undergoing fertility treatment. It also found that only a third of women (29%) who have experienced pregnancy loss informed their employer, and one in five (22%) of these women subsequently reported unfair treatment.

The CIPD surveyed more than 2,000 senior HR professionals and decision-makers in the UK and 300 employees who had experienced fertility challenges, investigations or treatment while in employment within the last five years.

