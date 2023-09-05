Interview dress codes: Black candidates fear discrimination

Three in five (59%) black candidates worry that dressing like themselves or wearing their hair naturally will result in discrimination when they attend job interviews – and concerns about discrimination persist even after they have secured a role.

Research by equality, diversity and inclusion social enterprise Creative Access found that a lack of clear workplace and interview dress code guidance is causing confusion and anxiety among some groups of workers, including those from an ethnic minority background, low socio-economic status and neurodivergent individuals.

Its survey of 2,000 people found that 27% of respondents from black, Asian or other ethnically diverse groups felt pressure to change their hair for a job interview, while 56% of neurodivergent individuals worried that dressing like themselves or wearing their hair in the way they felt comfortable would result in discrimination.

Those with Afro-textured or curly hair are less confident in wearing their hair naturally in the workplace, with 14% believing it will have a negative impact on their career.

Nearly a third of those with Afro-textured or curly hair said they felt they had to change their hair texture, and 15% felt they should cover their natural hair or wear a wig for interviews.

One worker said: “I have definitely held back from switching up my hairstyles due to not wanting to attract attention. On the rare occasion that I did ‘debut’ a new hairstyle at work, I would get endless questions, and whilst never malicious, it could get exhausting answering the same questions.”

Almost half (48%) of respondents from lower socio-economic groups said they found navigating what to wear or how to style their hair for an interview a challenge, compared with just 36% of those from the wider workforce.

Eighty-two per cent of those surveyed said they would find clear guidance about what to wear to a job interview or when starting a new job helpful, while 55% found the term ‘smart-casual’ confusing.

Nargis Choudhury, people co-ordinator at London-based PR firm Red Consultancy, said: “I regularly get asked by candidates what they should wear particularly by those from Black, Asian and ethnically diverse groups.

“It’s no use saying ‘smart casual’ which means different things to different people. We have had instances of people turning up in suits in a bid to look professional, but then felt too ‘corporate’ as they are interviewed by people dressed more casually. I direct people to our company Instagram page to show that we have, and we welcome a very broad range of looks.”

Creative Access CEO Bibi Hilton said: “As we enter the busy post-summer recruitment period, this research shows how important it is for employers to provide clear guidance to candidates on all aspects of the recruitment process, including what to wear.

“Navigating vague or confusing dress codes or no dress code at all is adding an extra layer of unnecessary anxiety and our research shows is particularly impacting those from under-represented groups.”

The survey also asked about how workers dressed for formal work events. Eighteen per cent said traditional ‘black tie’ events were not inclusive, while 14% had turned down invitations to attend formal events because they did not have the right clothes, rising to 20% of black employees.

People from a lower socio-economic background also expressed concerns about having the right clothes to wear to a formal work event.

Creative Access and Red Consultancy have published guidance that recommends that employers:

offer unconscious bias training to interviewers

clearly state their clothing guidance for different workplace scenarios in interviewee or new starter packs

help candidates feel prepared by sharing company social media channels where they can see how people dress and style their hair.