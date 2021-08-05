BrexitHospitalityJob creation and lossesLabour marketLatest News

93,000 EU workers lost to UK hospitality sector, finds study

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

More than 93,000 EU workers left the UK’s hospitality sector over the past year with firms having to boost perks and pay as they attempt to lure sufficient numbers of staff. A study by hospitality job board caterer.com has revealed a stark shift in the industry’s workforce since the pandemic and Brexit. It found that vacancies among hospitality business had grown by 342 percentage points since the sector began reopening in March. And as workers from the EU have returned to their original countries or shifted into different sectors for work in the UK, more than half of employers (60%) are seeing unprecedented numbers of applications from UK workers. More than two-thirds of employers (67%) are seeing staff who left the hospitality industry during lockdown now returning from other sectors and more than half (56%) have hired new staff from other sectors in the last three months. The study saw claims from 90% of hospitality businesses that they were now paying at least the Real Living Wage, which is £9.50 an hour in the UK outside London, and £10.85 in the capital. More than half of employers in the sector (58%) also claimed they had “made changes to improve the brand reputation of the sector and encourage more people to join it in the last year”. The analysis formed part of the first quarterly caterer.com Hospitality Hiring Insider, which analysed thousands of vacancies and applications as well as gathering the views of 250 hospitality employers and 2,0000 consumers. It aimed to highlight how the industry had “adapted and boosted company benefits to attract different talent” after a
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Michelin-starred chef accused of mistreatment by 13 kitchen...

Skills shortages a worry as vacancies return to...

The case for classifying personal safety tech as...

Wetherspoon faces beer mat campaign reprise

Strip restaurants of Michelin stars for bullying, says...

Pubs and restaurants forced to close as teams...

Staff shortages forcing restaurants to reduce hours

Hospitality wages up 14% to lure temps

McDonald’s to hire 20,000 in expansion plans

Business chiefs seek more help on furlough and...