DisciplineEmployment tribunalsFinancial servicesLatest NewsUnfair dismissal

JP Morgan unfairly dismissed trader to ‘appease regulators’, tribunal finds

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A trader who lost his job at JP Morgan Chase & Co following allegations of market manipulation was unfairly dismissed because the firm ‘radically altered’ its approach to an issue that arose three years before his dismissal, an employment tribunal has found. It ruled that Mr B Jones, who was dismissed in 2019 following allegations of gross misconduct, did not engage in market “spoofing” and that his conduct should not have caused or contributed to his dismissal. Jones began working at investment banking division JP Morgan Securities as an intern in 2010 and in 2014 he began trading alongside two more senior employees. By 2017 he was a vice president supervising more junior staff. In January 2016 Jones entered and deleted in quick succession two sell orders. The company’s surveillance systems immediately identified this as potential market abuse. Jones was interviewed by managers about the circumstances surrounding the orders and it was determined that no misconduct had taken place and no further action would be taken. However, to show that it was taking a hard line on allegations of market manipulation following the precious metals scandal JP Morgan Chase & Co was involved in, the company later introduced a new enhanced standard around how it would deal with trading activity that was potentially consistent with spoofing. In 2019 it commenced a market conduct review. The review found that Jones' explanations for the events of January 2016 were inadequate and he would undergo a disciplinary process. In
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Sainsbury’s unfairly dismissed worker for BLM comment about...

Receptionist with ‘public phobia’ wins £56k for unfair...

Nurse sacked over new shift patterns wins weekend...

Tribunal rules senior Met Police officer’s sacking was...

Man spotted in pub during sick leave was...

Lecturer’s dismissal for failing to complete PhD ‘unfair’,...

Worker with cancer sacked on the spot awarded...

Covid-19: Parent fairly dismissed after refusing return to...

April 2021 employment law changes: five things for...

Multiple case numbers soar at employment tribunals

  • Personnel Today Jobs
     

  • Search Jobs