Vacancies at 24-year high, but candidate supply limited

There has been an ‘unprecedented’ increase in demand for workers over the past month, with the number of vacancies reaching its highest in 24 years. In June, as organisations returned to more normal business operations and market confidence improved, the number of permanent staff appointments grew at their quickest rate since 1997 and temporary placements reached a 23-year high. Despite the boom in hiring activity, staffing shortages remained in many sectors including hospitality and IT, according to the latest Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG Report on Jobs. Candidate availability fell at its quickest rate since the REC began collecting this data in 1997. Increased hiring, Brexit, pandemic-related uncertainty and the furlough scheme all affected on candidate numbers, the report says. The shortage of candidates continued to push starting salaries up across all four English regions monitored by the survey. REC chief executive Neil Carberry said: “Recruiters are working flat out to fill roles across our economy. The jobs market is improving at the fastest pace we have ever seen, but it is still an unpredictable time. We can’t yet tell how much the ending of furlough and greater candidate confidence will help to meet this rising demand for staff.” Claire Warnes, partner and head of education, skills and productivity at KPMG UK, said: “For the fourth month running we’re seeing a decline in the availability of candidates to fill all
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

