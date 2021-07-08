Vacancies at 24-year high, but candidate supply limited

Recruitment and skills
One in three young people say they feel ill-equipped for work
Financial services facing ‘skills ticking time bomb’
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.There has been an ‘unprecedented’ increase in demand for workers over the past month, with the number of vacancies reaching its highest in 24 years.
One in three young people say they feel ill-equipped for work
Financial services facing ‘skills ticking time bomb’
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.