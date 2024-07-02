Keir Starmer clocks off at 6pm on Fridays to focus on family

Keir Starmer has revealed he does not work past six o’clock on Fridays to make time for his family.

In an interview with Virgin Radio, the Labour leader claimed that making time for his son and daughter allowed him to become a more relaxed and better decision-maker.

He said he does not complete any work-related activities after 6pm on Fridays, aside from “a few exceptions”.

He said: “I don’t believe in the theory that you are a better decision-maker if you don’t allow yourself the space to be a dad and to have time for your kids.

“Actually, it helps me, it takes me away from the pressure, it relaxes me, and I think, actually, not only is it what I want to do as a dad, it is better.”

He added that in politics “some people think, if you fill your diary 24/7 and don’t do anything else, that makes you a much better decision-maker”.

“I don’t agree with that, I think you’ve got to make space, so we do it,“ said Starmer said of his family.

Posting on X, the Conservatives criticised Starmer, stating: “You deserve better than a part-time prime minister”.

But Gem Dale, HR lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University, posted in response: “Finishing work at a decent hour is not working part-time. Prioritising your family and work life balance is nothing to be shamed about.”

Finishing work at a decent hour is not working part-time. Prioritising your family and work life balance is nothing to be shamed about. https://t.co/gjSOiCNr2B — Gem Dale (@HR_Gem) July 2, 2024

James Tate, UK vice president at wellbeing intervention platform Sonder, said people need to establish healthy boundaries to separate their work and home life.

He said: “Start by figuring out what in your daily routine is important and makes you feel good – whether it’s exercise, reading or being with the family. Look at how your current situation can be changed, on a micro level on a day-to-day basis, even if it’s just needing that one lunch break where you don’t speak to anyone.

“Making micro changes is akin to exercising a muscle that, when practiced, can soon become very natural and, importantly, protect the things that really help you to recharge and become more effective and productive overall.”

Greece introduces six-day week

Meanwhile, Greece has introduced a six-day, or 48-hour, work week in a bid to increase productivity.

The six-day week will only apply to private businesses providing round-the-clock services, such as manufacturing. Staff will have the option of working an additional two hours a day or an extra eight-hour shift, rewarded with a top-up fee of 40% added to the daily wage.

Akis Sotiropoulos, an executive committee member of the Greek civil servants’ union Adedy, said the decision “makes no sense whatsoever”.

“When almost every other civilised country is enacting a four-day week, Greece decides to go the other way,” he said.

“Better productivity comes with better work conditions, a better quality of life [for employees] and that, we now know, is about less hours not more.”

Greece’s prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the legislation was “worker-friendly” and would redress the issue of employees not being paid for overtime.

Ben Wilmott, head of public policy at the CIPD, said: “This is a significant backward step. Longer working weeks don’t give people time to adequately rest and recharge and could negatively impact their wellbeing and their ability to work productively.

“The focus for improving productivity should be on smarter working, rather than increasing work intensity or longer working hours. This means organisations investing more in technology and people management and development capability. Improvements to people management practices and responsible adoption of AI and other forms of technology also have the potential to enhance job quality and improve people’s work-life balance.”

Greeks already work the longest hours in Europe, putting in an average 41 hours a week, according to EU statistics body Eurostat.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs