Labour to unveil over-50s retention proposals

Labour would attempt to lure early retirees back to work by giving them the right to work from home, and by tasking Jobcentres with helping the labour force retain the over-50s.

The opposition party is set to unveil a series of measures to help older people back into the workplace, including tailored support at Jobcentres and more flexible working options, according to reports.

The UK labour market is in crisis, with more than half a million people becoming economically inactive since the Covid-19 pandemic began. This, according to the House of Lords economic affairs committee, has mainly been driven by early retirement.

Changes in lifestyle, caring responsibilities, and difficulties in finding paid work are also preventing many over-50s from returning to the workforce after a break or redundancy.

Speaking to The Times ahead of Labour’s announcement this week, shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said he would like to see Jobcentres playing a more active role in getting early retirees back into work.

He said: “The Jobcentre system only offers help to people who are signing on for universal credit. So if you’re an over-50 who’s left the labour market but you’ve got some savings, you’ve got a bit of pension, the Jobcentre won’t help you because you’re not signing on for universal credit. You don’t need it – but you want something.

“Why can’t somebody go to the Jobcentre and say, ‘Look, these are my circumstances, I’m also caring for my mum or my partner who has had a stroke sadly, so I do need to look after him or her as well. But I would work if the right option is out there’? We should be providing that level of service.”

In a separate interview with the Telegraph, Ashworth said Jobcentre staff would be encouraged to meet with jobseekers in more relaxed settings, such as cafés. They would also be offered advice on finance and skills.

He said: “We shouldn’t turn our backs on this generation who have talents, skills and abilities and so much more to contribute. We should be ambitious for our country which is why I’ll ensure we have specialists to help older workers stay in and return to work.”

The current government plans to help address over-50s retention by expanding its existing ‘midlife MoT’ programme, where workers in their 40s and 50s speak to trained advisers about their finances, skills and health before deciding whether early retirement is the right option for them.

Pensions secretary Mel Stride is reportedly drawing up plans to require pension providers to conduct affordability checks before a worker can retire.

