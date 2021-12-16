Oven-Ready Reheated: Elan Divon, Dr Sam Friedman and more

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Podcaster and Recruiter Chad Sowash and I give a withering assessment of some of the characters and practices within HR and Recruitment.Co-founder and Co-CEO of flexible working giant The Office Group talks about the future of the office and how activity based working and agile environments are the future.Pink News Founder and former Channel 4 Business & Technology Correspondent and I talk about our experiences of coming out at work.Associate Editor of The Sunday Times gives a warning to those organisations who opine on political or societal matters. As he says 'matters that aren't really your bailiwick!Professor of Sociology at the London School of Economics busts the myth that the reason for the deficit of people from less privileged backgrounds is because they don't 'aspire' and goes on to warn HR that senior executives often circumvent HR policies when it comes to diversity and inclusion.Founder of Social Media marketing agency Rocket Science Digital explains how certain LinkedIn posts do well and others well sink without trace.Harvard-trained Author Elan Divon suggests that Gen Z and the cohorts that follow haven't enjoyed the 'rites of passage' that the generations of before have and they are the poorer for it when it comes to joining the workplace.