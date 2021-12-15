TaxLiving wageEconomics, government & businessLatest NewsPay & benefits

Rising inflation prompts calls for action on pay

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Inflation will mean many households struggle with rising costs
Shutterstock
Inflation will mean many households struggle with rising costs
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Inflation shot up to 5.1% in the year to November, leading to calls from unions and other bodies for greater wage protection of lower-paid workers. The consumer price index (CPI) measure of the cost of living had already risen to 4.2% in the year to October. Economists had not expected the rate to hit 5% until Spring 2022. The Office for National Statistics said rising transport and energy costs had driven the rise. The 5.1% figure is twice the Bank of England’s target rate and could lead to a rise in interest rates, which will further affect household payments such as mortgages. The International Monetary Fund has predicted inflation could hit 5.5% early next year, which would make it the highest rate in 30 years. The TUC called for an “urgent plan” from the government to get real wages rising. General secretary Frances O’Grady said that many households were facing the “most difficult Christmas in nearly a decade”. “Many families will struggle to keep up with basic living costs, let alone Christmas celebrations. Fuel and electricity costs are soaring, and the Chancellor’s cut to universal credit could not have come at a worse time. She called for the government to grant greater access to workplaces for trade unions so they could negotiate improved pay. “The chancellor must fully fund real pay rises for public sector workers. And the minimum wage should go up to £10 immediately,” she added. The national living wage is set to increase by 6.5% from £8.91 to £9.50 in April 2022, but there will also be an increase in national insurance contributions and a 1.25 percentage point increase on the dividend tax rate. Liberal Democrat treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine MP sai
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Matalan and House of Fraser among firms named...

Recruitment: Power to remain with candidates in 2022

Contractor rates rocket since IR35 reforms

Women’s education narrowing gender pay gap, but shift...

‘Increase statutory sick pay to save Christmas for...

Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for...

Covid: health and safety rules for pregnant women...

April 2022 statutory maternity, paternity and sick pay...

Refusing flexible work to employees costs UK firms...

Equal Pay Day: stop asking candidates for their...