Rising inflation prompts calls for action on pay

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Inflation shot up to 5.1% in the year to November, leading to calls from unions and other bodies for greater wage protection of lower-paid workers. The consumer price index (CPI) measure of the cost of living had already risen to 4.2% in the year to October. Economists had not expected the rate to hit 5% until Spring 2022. The Office for National Statistics said rising transport and energy costs had driven the rise. The 5.1% figure is twice the Bank of England’s target rate and could lead to a rise in interest rates, which will further affect household payments such as mortgages. The International Monetary Fund has predicted inflation could hit 5.5% early next year, which would make it the highest rate in 30 years. The TUC called for an “urgent plan” from the government to get real wages rising.
Pay awards set to reach 2.5% by next September
