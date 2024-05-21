Skills ‘bootcamps’ to tackle unemployment

Unemployed people in the UK will be sent to skills ‘bootcamps’ that will train them to fill roles where there is a shortage of workers.

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride will today (21 May) outline plans to help the unemployed retrain in jobs that have been hit the hardest by changes to the UK’s immigration policies, in sectors including construction, logistics, hospitality, care and manufacturing.

Stride will admit that recent measures to cut immigration, including hiking the salary threshold for skilled workers to £38,700 and the introduction of tighter rules on who can bring dependants with them to the UK, have presented a “recruitment challenge” for employers.

He will say that the government intends to build a new economic model “based on British talent”.

The new programme would be based on measures introduced in 2021 to increase the number of HGV drivers, which included bootcamps and training schemes at Jobcentres.

Stride is expected to say: “For too long we have relied on labour from abroad when there is great talent right here in the UK – I am determined to put that right.

“The new visa rules brought in by the home secretary will mean around 300,000 people who arrived last year would not be able to under the new rules. I know this presents a recruitment challenge for some employers in certain sectors, particularly those that have relied more on migration in the past.

“But this is also a huge opportunity for the thousands of jobseekers within our domestic workforce to move into roles that have previously been filled by overseas workers.”

Stride also plans to chair a new cross-government taskforce to develop recruitment initiatives for industries with a shortage of workers.

The government intends to work with businesses to identify the areas where worker shortages are most acute and develop training schemes to help them source the talent they need.

The bootcamps will initially be targeted at the 1.5 million people in the UK who are unemployed, but Stride will say they will eventually be extended to the 2.8 million people who are on long-term sick leave, as well as the economically inactive.

Stride will say he is worried by “the rise in ‘hidden unemployment’, in the economically inactive”, citing the seven million people who are not earning or studying.

I have yet to meet a British employer that doesn’t want to invest in their talent pipeline and support job opportunities for local people” – Kate Shoesmith, REC

He will say there are “too many people in their prime missing out on the financial, social and health benefits that we know work brings”.

Funding for the initiatives is expected to come from the £2.5 billion allocated to existing back-to-work programmes, such as the Restart scheme which offers job support to the long-term unemployed.

However, Alison McGovern, Labour’s acting shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “The Conservatives have run down our skills and training system. And we now have record levels of net migration. They should be putting in place proper plans to tackle worker shortages and adopting Labour’s plans to connect the immigration system to skills, not setting up another talking shop. Labour have a plan to get Britain working by cutting NHS waiting lists, reforming job centres, making work pay and supporting people into good jobs.”

Kate Shoesmith, deputy chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said that businesses were at “breaking point” over worker shortages.

“Efforts to support more British people into work should be a priority of the government and all political parties in the run-up to a general election later this year,” she said.

“I have yet to meet a British employer that doesn’t want to invest in their talent pipeline and support job opportunities for local people. It shouldn’t be about picking winners or employing British workers over foreigners. It is about creating the right conditions for long-term, sustainable economic growth – and that starts by creating the right conditions for the UK labour market. We need calm and coherence across skills, health, transport, infrastructure, childcare, devolution and, yes, immigration policy.”

