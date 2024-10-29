Latest NewsRecruitment & retentionJob descriptions

LinkedIn finds 10% of new hires have job titles unheard of in 2000

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
LinkedIn research has revealed one in 10 people recruited in 2024 have job titles that didn’t exist at the start of the millennium.

The professional network’s Work Change Snapshot found that the roles of artificial intelligence (AI) engineer and sustainability manager were among those that were unheard of in 2000.

UK business leaders also highlighted that the pace of change at work is increasing, with three in four (74%) believing it is doing so due to greater demand for new roles, skills and technologies.

Additionally, 51% of HR professionals polled believe employers’ expectations of them have reached a new high as they help them tackle workplace developments.

Changing job titles

‘Head of remote’ set to be trending job title in coming months

How new job titles reveal radical shift in wellbeing thinking

47% of Brits shun salary, job title and status as indicators of success

With the rapid progression of new technologies, including AI, the data indicates that the skills needed for UK jobs are expected to change from 2016 to 2030 by 65%, which LinkedIn says highlights the need for businesses to adapt.

The global platform insisted there is a huge opportunity for businesses that are ready to embrace AI transformation, emphasising that most (80%) of the UK business leaders surveyed recognise the potential of AI to improve their team’s performance yet just 8% believe their companies are leading in AI adoption.

In terms of pressure on HR professionals, more than one in three (35%) respondents said they feel overwhelmed by the number of decisions they need to make every day, with 15% spending up to a quarter of their working week looking for the necessary insights and information.

Janine Chamberlin, UK country manager at LinkedIn, said: “The one thing we can count on in today’s workplace is change. The modern workplace is constantly evolving. And while new technologies such as AI hold great potential to improve our day-to-day work, many businesses are still figuring out how to maximise that potential.

“HR teams have a depth of knowledge and insight, and it’s great to see business leaders leaning on their HR teams to understand where the opportunities and the challenges are. However, these teams need to be equipped with the right tools, resources and training so they can effectively guide their organisations through these workplace shifts.” 

The release of the new data coincides with the launch of LinkedIn’s first AI agent, Hiring Assistant, which aims to carry out many of the repetitive tasks carried out by recruiters so they have more time for more impactful work. The assistant, which is currently only available to a select group of recruiters, will be rolled out to extra global recruiters in the coming months.

LinkedIn is also extending a new AI-powered coaching feature within LinkedIn Learning to help people practise interpersonal skills by using voice or text in interactive scenarios.

