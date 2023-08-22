Living Hours campaign reaches 100 signatories

One hundred employers have signed up to a campaign to guarantee stable work hours in a bid to tackle insecure work.

The Living Wage Foundation’s Living Hours scheme urges employers to offer secure arrangements alongside its recommended living wage. This includes at least four weeks’ notice of shifts, with guaranteed payment if they are cancelled during this timeframe.

The LWF also wants employers who sign up to the scheme to offer employees a contract that reflects the actual hours they work, and a guarantee of at least 16 hours per week, unless the employee requests otherwise.

According to the TUC, around one in nine UK workers is in insecure work, despite recommendations by the Taylor Review that job security and workers’ rights needed significant improvement. Zero-hours contracts are often cited as offering workers unreliable or unpredictable hours.

Signatories to the Living Hours scheme include Aviva, SpareRoom and Wealthify, the LWF said. More than 45,000 workers will benefit from the pledges made in the scheme, including third-party contractors.

The number and security of hours people work is a major driver of in-work poverty, according to the LWF.

Katherine Chapman, LWF director, said: “Over the past year, low pay and insecure employment have played a huge role in pushing households to the financial brink.

“Reaching 100 accredited Living Hours employers is a significant milestone that shows the growing momentum behind the movement for secure hours and decent pay in the UK.

“Predictable working hours alongside a real Living Wage are the bedrock of stable finances and a dignified life, yet millions of people still need both. It’s fantastic to see more and more employers leading the way in providing Living Hours alongside the Living Wage and we encourage others to sign up if they can.”

Damian Rushworth, managing director of recycling plant Zixtel, which is a Living Hours accredited employer, added that there were tangible benefits to offering secure hours and work.

“Planning workload and ensuring we meet the needs of our customers is much easier to do knowing that we have team members available consistently throughout each week,” he said.

“There has also been a noticeable improvement in staff retention, which consequently means we are spending less energy and money on recruiting and training new staff.

“The benefits of committing to providing the Living Wage and Living Hours have proven to be positive for both the business and employees alike and I would certainly recommend that other businesses make these commitments.”

