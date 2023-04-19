Lower-skilled workers miss out on training investment

Almost half of employees with lower skills feel they are not supported in their development, according to a survey by Business in the Community.

The business network claims that companies are investing more in learning and development for their higher-skilled employees, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and inequality.

It cites figures showing that employer investment in upskilling workers has dropped 28% in the last two decades, yet higher skilled colleagues continue to receive the bulk of benefit of investment in things like workplace feedback, training programmes and performance appraisals.

According to the OECD, more than half (55%) of workers with low basic skills are in employment, so employers can have a pivotal role in progressing these skills and increasing social mobility. The OECD refers to this level of skills as basic literacy and numeracy, with ‘low-skilled’ referring to adults with below Level 2 (GCSE) in English and Maths.

BITC found that two-thirds of lower-skilled employees had received no company-funded development opportunities in the past two years, compared to 38% of higher-skilled workers.

If companies direct training budgets to higher-skilled employees, it added, this can have implications for ethnically diverse people, women and disabled people – all of whom are over-represented in lower-skilled occupations.

Almost half (47%) of higher-skilled staff had received a performance appraisal, compared to 14% of lower-skilled employees, it found. Thirty-four per cent of higher-skilled workers had been set development targets versus just 7% of lower-skilled employees.

Similarly, 26% of lower-skilled employees were less likely to have been encouraged to gain the skills needed for a promotion, compared to 57% of higher-skilled colleagues. This is despite a quarter of lower-skilled employees wanting to progress in their careers.

BITC found that the most popular source of career advice for less-skilled workers was websites such as LinkedIn or job boards, whereas higher skilled workers often had a mentor or coach (20%), or received advice from a line manager (31%).

Lower-skilled workers were also less likely to feel that their current job made good use of their skills (55% versus 76%); were less knowledgeable about the skills they needed to progress (48% versus 76%); and less likely to feel their opportunities were equal regardless of their circumstances (45% versus 66%).

Kate Carr, employment and skills Manager at Business in the Community, said it was unacceptable that not all staff were equally supported in their development.

“Life-long learning is an important part of life and crucial to making the UK a fairer place to live and work, but it’s clear from this research that employers have some work to do to ensure that they are developing people at all levels of their organisations.

“Investing in skills is not only the right thing to do, but it is also critical if employers want to attract and retain talented employees with the right skills for their business.”

BITC is working with Phoenix Insights, part of insurance group Phoenix, on a project to identify solutions to help employers equip workers at all skill levels with the knowledge and opportunities to progress.

Catherine Foot, Director of Phoenix Insights, added: “At Phoenix Group we share BITC’s belief that learning should be available to all employees regardless of skill level, seniority or sector.

“Breaking down barriers to lifelong learning can increase productivity, accelerate growth and enable people to stay in fulfilling work for longer, helping people to continue to earn an income and save for their future.”

