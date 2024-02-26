Right to workLatest NewsRecruitment & retentionImmigrationMigrant workers

MAC recommends 21 roles for Immigration Salary List

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Laboratory technicians with at least 3 years experience are among the roles recommended for the Immigration Salary List
Shutterstock

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has recommended that only 21 occupations be included on the Immigration Salary List (ISL), which is set to replace the Shortage Occupation List in April.

The MAC has published its rapid review of the ISL, which was commissioned by the home secretary James Cleverley when he announced a five-point plan to cut net migration last December.

Cleverley hiked the minimum annual salary required to receive a UK work visa to £38,700, up from £26,200. Migrant workers must be paid this unless their role is covered by the ISL, which allows employers to recruit migrant workers on a salary below the general threshold.

The MAC was asked to conduct a review of the jobs on the SOL against the new salary thresholds and reduce the number of occupations on the new ISL.

Its report recommends that 21 occupations be included on the ISL, which represents 8% of job roles eligible for the skilled worker immigration route. Previously, approximately 30% of job roles eligible for the skilled worker route were on the SOL.

The 21 occupations consist of 18 recommendations for the UK-wide ISL and three for the Scotland-only ISL.

From April 2024, the minimum salary for non-health and care worker occupations on the ISL will increase to £30,960, up from £20,960. Health and care worker roles on the list will see their minimum salary increase to £23,200 from £20,960.

The roles recommended for the UK-wide list include laboratory technicians with at least three years experience, pharmaceutical technicians, bricklayers and masons, archaeologists, artists, skilled classical ballet dancers or skilled contemporary dancers, skilled orchestral musicians, graphic designers, carpenters and joiners, and high integrity pipe welders.

The MAC will conduct a wider review of the ISL later this year.

Karoli Hindriks, CEO of employee relocation service Jobbatical, said the MAC’s rapid review posed more questions than it answers.

She said: “A wider, more comprehensive review which is due to follow is a real opportunity to create a skilled immigration solution that works in helping to tackle one of UK businesses’ biggest collective challenges: skills and talent. But it’s crucial that all businesses’ needs are accounted for and that recommendations consider all types of businesses across all industries – for both their current and future needs.

“What we’ve seen in the rapid review falls well short of this; while it’s right that the Shortage Occupation List is abolished, the so-called ‘Immigration Salary List’ is completely at odds with what businesses need.”

 

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

