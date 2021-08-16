Collective redundancyIndustrial action / strikesInformation & consultationLatest NewsTrade unions

Major rail redundancy programme could spark strikes

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Network Rail has been accused of sounding out managers about voluntary redundancy
Radharc Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Network Rail has been accused of sounding out managers about voluntary redundancy
Radharc Images / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Network Rail and other train operating companies have launched a redundancy programme that could see more than 10,000 jobs taken out of the rail industry. Transport unions are angry with the companies for going directly to staff with a voluntary severance scheme, however, claiming they have been left out of negotiations and warning of potential strikes. Network Rail alone plans to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs – the equivalent of between a third and a quarter of its employees. Talking to The Times, Tim Shoveller, regional managing director, said: “Network Rail has opened a voluntary leavers scheme, initially looking at its head office management grades that have disproportionately grown over the last decade. “The scheme will help us, and the wider industry, modernise, adapt and change to respond to changing travel habits. “We want to protect jobs and give our employees security and, as part of that ambition, we have agreed with our trade unions that we will aim to avoid compulsory redundancies.” However, unions have claimed that company bosses are sounding out managers individually about redundancy packages rather than launching a formal consultation. Some have claimed that older workers will end up being made redundant in favour of hiring a new generation of managers and engineers on worse terms and conditions. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch accused rail companies of “taking advantage of the Covid crisis to deliver a devastating short-term cuts agenda on behalf of the government”. “The scheme they are using does not even meet the standard of our existing agreements on reorganisations and flies in the face of our usual processes,” he added. TSSA, which represents managers, w
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Employer confidence highest since 2012, says CIPD

Not considering furlough as redundancy alternative led to...

Lib Dems call for furlough commission to avoid...

Top 10 HR questions July 2021: Right-to-work and...

Redundancy after furlough: what HR should consider

Male directors win sex discrimination case following ad...

Skills shortages a worry as vacancies return to...

Pilots say defunct Norwegian airline should cover salaries

Executive support roles to be culled at Deloitte

Low-paid workers at greatest risk of redundancy