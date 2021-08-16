Major rail redundancy programme could spark strikes

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Transport unions are angry with the companies for going directly to staff with a voluntary severance scheme, however, claiming they have been left out of negotiations and warning of potential strikes. Network Rail alone plans to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs – the equivalent of between a third and a quarter of its employees.Talking to The Times, Tim Shoveller, regional managing director, said: “Network Rail has opened a voluntary leavers scheme, initially looking at its head office management grades that have disproportionately grown over the last decade. “The scheme will help us, and the wider industry, modernise, adapt and change to respond to changing travel habits. “We want to protect jobs and give our employees security and, as part of that ambition, we have agreed with our trade unions that we will aim to avoid compulsory redundancies.” However, unions have claimed that company bosses are sounding out managers individually about redundancy packages rather than launching a formal consultation. Some have claimed that older workers will end up being made redundant in favour of hiring a new generation of managers and engineers on worse terms and conditions. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch accused rail companies of “taking advantage of the Covid crisis to deliver a devastating short-term cuts agenda on behalf of the government”. “The scheme they are using does not even meet the standard of our existing agreements on reorganisations and flies in the face of our usual processes,” he added. TSSA, which represents managers, w