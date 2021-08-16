Major rail redundancy programme could spark strikes

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Network Rail and other train operating companies have launched a redundancy programme that could see more than 10,000 jobs taken out of the rail industry. Transport unions are angry with the companies for going directly to staff with a voluntary severance scheme, however, claiming they have been left out of negotiations and warning of potential strikes. Network Rail alone plans to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs – the equivalent of between a third and a quarter of its employees.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.