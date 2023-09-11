Major Wilko rescue deal collapses

The fate of more than 10,000 jobs at Wilko is still uncertain after a rescue deal by billionaire HMV owner Doug Putman collapsed.

It had been reported that Putman had hoped to keep up to 300 Wilko stores open, but rising costs – due to the need to overhaul its supply chain an the cost of running its legacy operations – caused him to pull out of the deal.

In a statement to The Sun Putman said: “It is with great disappointment that we can no longer continue in the purchase process for Wilko having worked with administrators and suppliers over several weeks to seek a viable way to rescue it as a going concern.

“A stable foundation could not be secured to ensure long-term success for the business and its people in the way that we would have wanted.”

Around 1,600 redundancies at the troubled retailer, which went into administration in August, have already been announced, including head office and distribution centre roles. Some lost their jobs last week and further stores are expected to close this week.

Last week discount retailer B&M agreed to buy up to 51 Wilko stores, but it is not yet known whether the company will continue to employ the people at these premises.

Poundland, Home Bargains and The Range are also understood to be interested in buying some stores.

Administrator PwC said it has a dedicated team to support affected employees, including assisting in the statutory redundancy claims process. An employee helpline remains in place to address queries.

PwC and Job Centre Plus will be hosting employer workshops in Worksop and Newport, where Wilko’s now-defunct distribution centres were located. Other large employers are set to attend, with the aim of helping affected employees find new jobs.

