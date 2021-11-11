Competition for graduate jobs in 2021 hits record high

vacancies topping one million in the summer, the graduate jobs market has not been so buoyant. Although the number of graduate jobs on offer increased by 9%, according to the ISE, vacancies have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels and recent university leavers have been competing for positions with those who graduated in summer 2020, when many organisations cut their graduate intake. Graduate roles in retail, FMCG and tourism have been particularly popular, with each job receiving 182 applications on average. Competition for jobs in health and pharmaceuticals (155 applicants per role) and financial and professional services (118 applicants), has also been high.Competition for graduate jobs has never been so high, with employers this year receiving on average 91 applications for every graduate vacancy. The average number of people interested in each graduate job posted by firms that responded to the Institute of Student Employers’ Student Recruitment Survey 2021 was up by 17% year-on-year. The number of applications per vacancy reached the highest number since 1999, when the ISE began collecting data. Despite the current high demand for talent at most levels, with