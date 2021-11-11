Latest NewsGraduatesRecruitment & retentionEarly careers

Competition for graduate jobs in 2021 hits record high

by Ashleigh Webber
Employers recieved on average 91 applications for every graduate job
Shutterstock
Employers recieved on average 91 applications for every graduate job
Shutterstock

Competition for graduate jobs has never been so high, with employers this year receiving on average 91 applications for every graduate vacancy. The average number of people interested in each graduate job posted by firms that responded to the Institute of Student Employers’ Student Recruitment Survey 2021 was up by 17% year-on-year. The number of applications per vacancy reached the highest number since 1999, when the ISE began collecting data. Despite the current high demand for talent at most levels, with vacancies topping one million in the summer, the graduate jobs market has not been so buoyant. Although the number of graduate jobs on offer increased by 9%, according to the ISE, vacancies have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels and recent university leavers have been competing for positions with those who graduated in summer 2020, when many organisations cut their graduate intake. Graduate roles in retail, FMCG and tourism have been particularly popular, with each job receiving 182 applications on average. Competition for jobs in health and pharmaceuticals (155 applicants per role) and financial and professional services (118 applicants), has also been high. ISE CEO Stephen Isherwood said the survey’s findings highlighted the genuine struggle for graduates to find work during the pandemic. “There are more people looking for the security of a graduate programme, and this year’s cohort is competing with unemployed graduates from last year and those who did a masters degree,” he said. “Despite employers wanting more young people than last year, there just aren’t enough roles and we’re not yet back to 2019 levels.” Ishe
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

