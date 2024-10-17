Seasonal hiring sluggish as jobseeker demand grows

Seasonal hiring is so far sluggish for Christmas 2024, while jobseeker demand for work over the period has reached a six-year high.

Hiring platform Indeed has found job postings for seasonal work are down 12% from last year, while related searches have increased by 24% since 2023. Its figures show Christmas jobs accounted for 0.7% of all UK searches on the platform.

Indeed warned that jobseekers looking to boost their income over the festive period may therefore find it harder to secure positions this year.

Senior economist Jack Kennedy said: “Employers are gearing up ahead of the traditionally busy Christmas trading period, though the seasonal ramp-up has been sluggish so far compared with recent years. That may reflect caution among some employers amid an uncertain economic climate.”

He highlighted that although inflation has dropped, the economic pressures are also impacting workers because household finances are still stretched with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“These factors may be pushing more people to consider temporary holiday work to earn some extra money to help them through what is typically an expensive time of year.,” Kennedy added.

“But with seasonal job postings not matching strong job seeker demand for this kind of work, competition to secure holiday roles this year could be more competitive than ever. So those job seekers looking for seasonal work should aim to secure it sooner rather than later.”

Indeed found the main companies hiring for seasonal roles so far this year are high-street retailers, including Card Factory, Dunelm and Boots.

The top 10 employers by volume of seasonal job postings included retailers of greeting cards, homeware, cosmetics, perfume, jewellery, food and drink and clothing.

Of the four previous years analysed, excluding Covid-hit 2020, the data showed 2022 was the only year that had a lower level of seasonal hiring at this point in October.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs