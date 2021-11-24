GenderLatest NewsEquality & diversityMenopauseDisability

Menopause: What should a workplace policy cover?

by Sophie Georgiou and Sarah Rushton
by Sophie Georgiou and Sarah Rushton Night sweats and insomnia are among the many symptoms experienced during menopause
Shutterstock
Night sweats and insomnia are among the many symptoms experienced during menopause
Shutterstock

After a menopause initiative grabbed the coveted 'winner of winners' prize at the Personnel Today awards, Sophie Georgiou and Sarah Rushton look at what an effective workplace menopause policy could include, alongside some of the legal considerations.  DIY retailer Wickes was recently declared overall winner at 2021’s Personnel Today Awards for “radically shifting the gender balance” thanks to a menopause and fertility app from Peppy. If your organisation is considering how it can better support employees through this life stage, what can you do to help?

What is the menopause?

From a technical perspective, menopause refers to a single day in a woman’s life, following 12 complete months in which she has not menstruated. In the UK, the average age for a woman to reach her menopause is 51, however, menopausal symptoms can start as early as 10 years before. There are more than 30 recognised symptoms, which range from hot flushes and night sweats, through to anxiety, low mood, and weight gain. Women also experience postmenopausal symptoms. Recent years have seen more employed women aged 50 and above. According to Business in the Community (BITC), the number of women aged 50-64 in the workforce is 4.5 million. ITV news recently revealed that “a quarter of the women we asked said they'd considered leaving work because of their menopause: and half said the symptoms had made their work life worse”. In turn, a survey by Bupa and CIPD in 2019 found that the menopause negatively affected three in five women at work, and resulted in 900,000 leaving their jobs.
