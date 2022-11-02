Latest NewsPublic sectorRecruitment & retentionPre-employment screening

Security agencies drop requirement for one British parent

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Candidates no longer need at least one British parent to apply to MI5, MI6 (pictured) or GCHQ
UK security agencies MI5, the Secret Intelligence Service and GCHQ have loosened their hiring requirements so applicants no longer need to have at least one British parent.

Candidates could previously only apply to the agencies if one of their parents was classified as a British citizen or had citizenship from an approved country. From today (2 November), this is no longer the case.

A spokesperson for the agencies said removing the rule would enable the government to hire based on someone’s abilities, rather than where their parents were born.

Candidates themselves must still be a British citizen, and will still need to undergo a rigorous vetting process, looking at their background, lifestyle and personal connections.

A spokesperson speaking on behalf of GCHQ, MI5 and SIS (also known as MI6), said: “We perform best in our mission to keep the nation safe and further the UK’s interests when we reflect the diversity of the country we serve. By recruiting people from the widest possible range of backgrounds, we can innovate, challenge established ways of thinking and welcome the very brightest and best people to join us.

“The parental nationality rule unnecessarily stopped brilliant people from applying to work with us. Removing this blanket rule means that all British citizens who apply for jobs in our agencies can now be assessed on their abilities and not where their parents are from.”

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

