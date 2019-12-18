Movers and shakers: Institute of Directors, Cardiff Airport and more

Personnel Today’s December update of appointments in the HR world includes the Institute of Directors’ emergence from turmoil after a racism and bullying scandal and the arrival of an employment law and employee relations specialist at Cardiff airport. More movers and shakers

International airport lands new HR chief

Cardiff Airport has appointed Rhys Owen as director of HR, to lead its people strategy and advise the board and senior management team. Chief executive office Deb Bowen Rees says she is excited to be adding “an HR specialist at a senior level”, stating that the airport has ambitious strategic plans to develop its business by expanding products and services and diversifying its income streams. Recent achievements include the announcement of a takeover in managing operations at St Athan airfield and the passenger services at Anglesey airport. The HR function has been vital in ensuring the smooth transition of staff to the Cardiff Airport team. Owen has 15 years’ experience of working in HR for UK companies including Balfour Beatty, Great Western Railway and First Cymru Buses. He specialises in employment law, employee relations, negotiation and organisational development.

Board diversity champion in place at key business body

The Institute of Directors has a new chair and director general after a year of strife at the organisation over racism and bullying allegations. Corporate governance expert and board diversity champion Charlotte Valeur began her role as chair of the Institute of Directors in September. Valeur has held seven directorships at public companies, including three as chair, over the past decade. With a background in finance including stints at Societe Generale, BNP-Paribas and SG Warburg, she has experience in a range of sectors, from property and infrastructure to renewable energy. Originally from Copenhagen and speaking six languages, Valeur is the founder of advisory firm the Global Governance Group and also created Board Apprentice, a non-profit organisation that aims to increase diversity in boardrooms. At the time of her appointment she said: “It’s imperative that people of all backgrounds know that the world of business is not a closed shop, and the IoD has a major part to play in achieving this.” In October Jonathan Geldart became the new director general of the IoD, replacing Stephen Martin. He joined from Grant Thornton International, where he served as a global board member and is a noted explorer having walked to the North Pole in recent years. Geldart was chair of the IoD’s Yorkshire and North East region. The IoD is the UK’s longest running organisation for professional leaders, having been founded in 1903.

Private equity firm welcomes recruiter

Global private equity and debt investor firm Pantheon has created a new role, global head of recruitment, and its first incumbent is Richard Berke who joins from Insight Investment where he was head of resourcing. Prior to that, he was senior manager at Alexander Mann Solutions which followed a role at Royal Bank of Scotland as head of technology recruitment. Berke will report to global head of HR, Dianne Remanous. Earlier this year Pantheon selected Charlotte Tallon to head up HR in the US. Tallon was previously at Barclays where she was HR business partner.

From Santander to West Yorkshire

Tracy Toon has joined Huddersfield-based communications provider Adare SEC from bank Santander as people director to develop its colleague engagement strategy and enhance the company’s customer experience. With more than 30 years’ experience in the financial services sector, Toon was chief operating officer for Santander’s retail contact centres, managing the day-to-day operations of 3,500 colleagues across the UK. Prior to that she was head of HR at Nationwide. In the newly created role at Adare SEC, she will work across three sites to lead colleague engagement, as well as implement the “attract, develop and retain’ strategy”. She said: “It is my responsibility to ensure Adare SEC’s colleagues feel truly valued as part of the company’s journey, and that it continues to be a great place to work for everyone across our three sites.”

Learning and leadership on the agenda

International leadership consultancy Cirrus has appointed consultant Mathew Gifford to help develop innovative leadership, talent and engagement programmes for its clients across the globe. Gifford joined from Bailey and French where he facilitated face-to-face and virtual workshops with leaders across several sectors. He has a particular focus on blended learning and digital delivery, having developed significant expertise in coaching, assessment and learning design. Previous work has seen Gifford work with the likes of Toyota, where he managed the Toyota Academy’s learning recognition programme. He was part of a team that successfully piloted and implemented a new range of Toyota Way management and leadership programmes across the UK.

