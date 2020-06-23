Movers and shakers: HR appointments – Travis Perkins appoints new HRD

Jevanto Productions / Shutterstock.com

Despite the Covid-19 crisis there have been some notable moves within the HR community over the past few months. Personnel Today’s update of recent appointments in the human resources world includes a change at one of the UK’s leading building materials suppliers. More movers and shakers

First class material

UK building materials giant Travis Perkins earlier in June announced the appointment of Emma Rose as the group’s new HR director with immediate effect. She joined the business from Kerry Foods, where she was HR director. Rose’s HR career spans companies and industries from InterContinental Hotels Group, to Mondelez International, Cadbury, Coca-Cola and M&S. Travis Perkins CEO, Nick Roberts, said: “The conditions under which we will operate in the future requires us to develop and care for our people in new and innovative ways as we move our business forward, and so I am delighted to welcome Emma onboard. I know that her wealth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable in ensuring that our colleagues remain central to our success.” Rose is a non-executive board member of Special Olympics Great Britain; an organisation she also supports as an athlete mentor.

Talent and learning delivery

Dan Hewitt has joined Ocado Technology as learning and development manager. He’ll be responsible for creating, delivering and reviewing the learning and talent strategy across the business. Hewitt was previously a director of talent management and talent development at Mastercard. He also volunteers at a food bank, is an NHS volunteer responder and is an assistant rugby team coach. His first role in HR was at Aon Hewitt as an HR administrator in 2009. He gained advanced level 7 postgrad CIPD qualifications in 2016.

Village people

Going back to shortly before the Covid-19 outbreak struck the UK, Audley Group, a prominent UK provider of luxury retirement villages, announced it had appointed Lisa Rickman, group HR director to its board. The company said that Rickman’s appointment to its board was testament to the business’s long-term investment in its people and followed the recent appointment of Nick Edwards as chief operating officer, bringing the total number of directors to eight. Rickman has a career spanning 25 years across sectors including retail, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and latterly the care sector. In her role as group HR director, she had managed the complex task of ensuring talent development and retention is at the heart of the fast-growing group. Marc Gilbard, Audley Chairman and CEO of Moorfield Group, said: “As our growth plans continue to accelerate it is increasingly important to ensure we continue to nurture our talented team as well as attract new skilled people to our business. Lisa is a pivotal member of the Audley management team and I look forward to working with her as part of our board. I know her expertise will be of great value to the business now and in the future.”

Analyse This

Neda Scrini has joined data analytics company orgvue from Vodafone as the firm’s first chief people officer. She started in her new role last month and is based in the firm’s London office reporting to CEO Rupert Morrison. She brings to the business deep experience and passion for organisation design and people analytics, garnered in various leadership roles during her eight years at Vodafone including global head of HR strategy and head of talent, and prior to this at Capgemini Consulting and Carphone Warehouse. Neda will ensure that orgvue practices what it preaches and leads the way in organisational planning & analysis (OP&A). She’ll also support the further development of the orgvue platform from a user-first standpoint.

