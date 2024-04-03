Careers in HRMovers and shakersThe HR professionWorkplace culture

CBI appoints new chief people officer

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Asha Musoni, CBI chief people officer
Image: CBI
Asha Musoni, CBI chief people officer
Image: CBI

The CBI has appointed a new chief people officer, Asha Musoni, who will lead the team responsible for revamping its culture. 

Musoni and her team will take the lead on people and culture issues, training and development, EDI, recruitment and HR operations, as well as run the CBI’s quarterly employee opinion and pulse survey to gauge worker sentiment.

She will sit on the executive committee, report to the new people and culture sub committee of the CBI’s board, and manage the organisation’s relationship with its external cultural advisory committee, which was set up after allegations of sexual misconduct and recruitment of ‘toxic’ staff emerged last year.

Culture change

Culture change: Three focus areas for the CBI’s chief people officer

DEI: How to restructure in a responsible way

Police use behavioural science to tackle sexism

Musoni joins the business lobbying group from Ofcom, where she was head of people strategy, and replaces Elizabeth Wallace who acted as interim CPO when the role was created last year.

She has 18 years’ experience in the public sector, including roles at the Home Office, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, and the Department for Communities and Local Government (now the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities).

A fellow of the CIPD and an accredited strengths coach, she also holds degrees in HR management and law.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief executive, said: “I am so pleased to be welcoming someone of Asha’s calibre to the CBI in such an important role, heading up our people and culture work.

“Culture is everyone’s responsibility. We have to think about our people and culture in all our organisational decision making as much as we would our finances or influencing work. Having someone of Asha’s experience brings that senior HR expertise to our top table and will challenge us all to ensure we are never complacent about looking for ways to grow and improve.”

Musoni said: “As we look toward a general election the CBI’s role in supporting UK businesses is ever more important, and I’m delighted to be joining at such a critical time. Building on the cultural transformation already underway, I’m excited to work with such talented people in creating an inclusive environment where everyone plays to their strengths.”

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

