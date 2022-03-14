Movers and shakers March 2022: Appointments at Domino’s, Causeway, Cushion and Acorn

We round up some of the latest appointments in HR and recruitment this week featuring a move from Boots to a famous pizza chain and a posting at a rapidly growing fintech.

Perfect topping

Domino’s has appointed Kirsty Pitcher as people director. Pitcher will join Domino’s on 14 March and will lead the evolution of the company’s people strategy. She will focus on advancing the company’s inclusion and diversity agenda, recruitment and retention, and embedding Domino’s core values into the culture of the business. She joins Domino’s from Boots where she has been HR director, retail and operations, across the UK and Ireland since 2018. In this role she led the HR function through Covid, including developing Boots’ policies to support its employees though the pandemic. She also led the creation and delivery of its leadership and development strategy. Prior to Boots, Pitcher was HR director at Jaguar Land Rover for six years and held other roles within the company before then. She has also worked at Whitbread, Punch Pubs and Spirit Group. Dominic Paul, CEO, Domino’s Pizza Group, said: “The people side of our business is critical to our success. In 2021 we hired around 7,000 new colleagues across our stores and participated in the government’s Kickstarter scheme. Kirsty’s experience will help us continue to attract and retain the best talent, alongside offering great development opportunities across our system as we continue to successfully grow our business.” Pitcher added: “The company already has a fantastic track record of developing talent internally, with a significant proportion of store managers and franchisees progressing through the business. I can’t wait to get to know the team and build on these great foundations.”

On the board in Bucks

Buckinghamshire-based construction technology provider Causeway Technologies has appointed Leisa Docherty as the business’s new chief people officer. Docherty has worked across the people spectrum in growing technology businesses, including six years as chief people officer for the UK and Ireland at computer software company Sage. Phil Brown, chief executive at Causeway Technologies, said: “We are excited to welcome Leisa, with her wealth of experience, to our board. Leisa is passionate about the need to encourage diversity and attract more women to traditionally male-dominated sectors such as construction and technology, particularly in senior roles. She is also keen to build on Causeway’s commitment to supporting the emotional wellbeing of our people and raising awareness of mental health issues, particularly those affecting workers in the construction industry. Docherty said she was looking forward “to defining and implementing a people strategy which will enable the business to create a high performing culture”. Causeway has about 370 employees in the UK.

Cushioned landing

Fintech pension and savings provider Cushon, has appointed Jo Bean as chief people officer. Bean joins Cushon’s leadership team with over 20 years’ experience in HR and having held senior HR positions at Samsung Electronics UK and more recently at Thomsons Online Benefits where employees had access to Cushon’s workplace ISA offering. With staff in offices across the UK – including London and Belfast – Jo’s role will be focused on embedding Cushon’s values across the business, championing and promoting strong diversity and inclusion activity and continuing to make sure that all colleagues are supported and given the tools they need to grow, develop, and be successful in everything they do. Ben Pollard, CEO and co-founder of the company said: “She brings a tremendous wealth of experience in the HR space and her appointment is absolutely key to helping us deliver on our ambitious growth targets. I look forward to working with her in this important new role.” Bean added: “I’ve worked with Cushon as a client for four years and am delighted to now be able to work with the team on all things related to culture and people. I’ll be supporting Cushon in delivering its strategic objectives and to help the business grow even further over the coming years – with a focus on a values-based engagement approach which is about the team working, living and breathing our Cushon values. I’ll be designing and delivering programmes and initiatives that support each and every Cushoneer, helping them to grow further and develop along the way.”

Public sector brief

Louise Bevan has been appointed as the director of operations for the public sector at one of the UK’s leading recruitment firms, Acorn. The all-new role has been created to support further growth within its public sector division. Formerly a manager with Blue Arrow, Bevan has developed a specialism for working on large-scale public sector projects during her time in the recruitment industry. She said: “Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors affecting the UK labour market today, the public and private sectors have never had to work more closely for the sake of the greater good than they have in recent years.” Bernard Ward, managing director at Acorn, said Bevan had “an excellent track record in providing large-scale public service providers with the support they need in order to meet the needs of a nation, and we look forward to watching our public sector division grow and develop further under her watchful eye.”

