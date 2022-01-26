Unilever announces new HR lead as part of restructure

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Consumer goods company Unilever has confirmed it will cut 1,500 jobs as part of a restructure of its global operations. The company, which produces well-known brands such as Dove Soap and Marmite, said the cuts would be to senior and junior management roles as it simplified its organisational structure. As part of this, Nitin Paranjpe, chief operating officer, will take on a new role as chief transformation officer and chief people officer, heading up the HR function. It confirmed the job losses after details were leaked to some news outlets on Monday this week (24 January). Unilever will now be made up of five divisions: beauty and wellbeing; personal care; home care; nutrition and ice cream. The company employs 149,000 people globally, with around 6,000 of those roles in the UK and Ireland. A centralised business operations group will “provide the technology, systems and processes to drive operational excellence across the business”, Unilever confirmed.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.