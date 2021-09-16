Factory worker sacked for drinking beer the night before work wins £5K

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Ms Krolik, who was a team leader at Young’s Seafood in Livingston, was dismissed after admitting she had been drinking alcohol the night before her shift, which the company said contravened its policies. The company’s alcohol, drugs and solvent abuse policy said: “It is the policy of the company to maintain and ensure a safe and healthy working environment for all its employees and to reduce the incidence of injury to person or property. To ensure such the company prohibits possession, use or sale of alcohol or illegal drugs in the workplace and requires employees to be free of it on company premises. The use of prohibited substances, whether or not during normal working hours, can result in the inability to perform work satisfaction or work safety.” It also had a substance misuse policy which said “individuals with alcohol/ substance dependency issues are encouraged to seek help" and offered to support them "as much as is practically possible". On 17 August 2020, Krolik attended an employee briefing during which staff were told they would need to use some of their holiday entitlement to cover a period where a new production machine would be installed. Krolik was angry about this and interrupted the briefing with a short comment. After the briefing, a team manager was asked to speak to Krolik about her outburst. She apologised for her behaviour, but alcohol could be smelt on the claimant.