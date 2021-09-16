PwC reports disability and socio-economic pay gaps

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The accounting giant’s 2021 diversity report found that its staff – including partners – from a working class background typically received 12.1% less pay than other colleagues. Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner of PwC UK, said the time was right to expand on the data it publishes. “Improving access to opportunity and striving towards a society where a person’s career is based on their potential and not their background remains a priority for PwC, and for me personally,” he said. “The key to enacting real and meaningful change is starting with a strong platform of data. We’ve been focused on social mobility for a number of years and, by putting their trust in us through sharing their data, our people are giving us the information we need to take action in areas where it is needed.”The analysis, based on information shared by 80% of PwC’s people on the occupation of their highest earning parent, showed that 14% come from a lower socio-economic background. Disclosure of data was higher at senior levels, but PwC said it hoped that by sharing the data and plans to improve social mobility, more people will feel comfortable sharing their socio-economic background. On disability, 89% of PwC’s UK employees shared their data, of which 4% have said they have a disability, long-term/recurring or neurodiverse condition. It found that staff with a disability received 16.8% less pay, measured by the median.