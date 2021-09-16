REC expels 51 members for non-compliance

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Lorraine Laryea, recruitment standards director at the REC, said: “The REC is committed to driving standards in the recruitment and staffing industry. The compliance test is a key tool that helps us demonstrate that our members meet the right standards when running their business. The past 18 months have been extremely difficult, but our members have responded brilliantly, with only a few not completing the test in time.” REC members are required to complete the REC Compliance Test when they initially join and every two years thereafter. The test is an assessment of the rules and regulations that recruiters legally have to follow, as well as ethical principles in the REC’s Code of Professional Conduct. Despite unprecedented difficulties of the past two years, this latest compliance test cycle engaged most members. However, 51 businesses did not complete the test by the deadline, and as a result have been expelled from the REC. “I want to say thank you to all the members who took and passed the Compliance Test in this cycle,” said Laryea. “In doing so, you have fully supported the REC’s compliance regime, your fellow members and the wider industry by showing that you have the right knowledge and values to succeed.”

